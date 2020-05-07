New England Patriots 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Who will be the new face of the New England Patriots? Is it Julian Edelman? Is it Jarrett Stidham? Or is it truly Bill Belichick for the next two decades?

That’s at least one question fans will be answering when the 2020 season kicks off. The Patriots appear to be comfortable starting Stidham for the 2020 season even though he made less-than-stellar performances when he did get to appear in garbage time in 2019.

The Patriots are also going to have to answer for their defense. They still have the McCourty brothers roaming the backfield but losing Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts to a division rival is going to hurt them down the line.

The Patriots have one of the toughest schedules in football and matchups with the two teams from Super Bowl LIV isn’t going to make things better.

Here is the rest of their 2020 fixtures.

Home Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Away Opponents: Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 127-118-1

Here are the Patriots' regular-season and preseason schedules.

