Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

49ers wide receiver outs wife's 'expensive' lifestyle as he celebrates contract bonus

Bourne hit the 500-yard mark this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
49ers beat Colts 48-27, Is San Francisco a dark horse Super Bowl contender? | The Herd Video

49ers beat Colts 48-27, Is San Francisco a dark horse Super Bowl contender? | The Herd

 The San Francisco 49ers beat the Indianapolis Colts 48-27, led by Brock Purdy’s 5 TDs. Colin Cowherd asks if the now 11-4 49ers are serious title contenders.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne hit a major bonus last week when he surpassed 500 receiving yards for the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bourne opened up about hitting the milestone mark with NBC’s Melissa Stark before the 49ers took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. In their conversation, Bourne apparently threw his wife under the bus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kendrick Bourne with Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, left, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

"Kendrick Bourne had himself a payday last week. He made $500,000 by surpassing 500 receiving yards," Stark said during the broadcast. "He told me he was so excited to celebrate with his teammates he forgot to keep the ball. He was so happy to have gotten it. He said he’s glad it’s over because he never wants to create a distraction, but it was perfect timing right before Christmas because he said, ‘My wife, Vanessa, is expensive. So, she was just as happy as I was.’

"Yes, Vanessa, he sold you out. And how about this – he has another incentive on the horizon. If he gets to 600 yards, that’s another $250,000 payday."

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS GIVES BLUNT REACTION TO CONTROVERSIAL NO CALL IN LOSS TO BROWNS

Kendrick Bourne with the Patriots

Then-New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne kisses his wife Vanessa during Training Camp at Gillette Stadium.  (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Vanessa Bourne was at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night to cheer on her husband and his teammates. She posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories celebrating with the wives and girlfriends of his teammates.

Kendrick and Vanessa Bourne married in 2023. The two have one child together.

The wide receiver had one catch for 25 yards against the Bears. San Francisco won the game 42-38. He has 37 catches for 551 yards this year.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in the offseason after spending four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue