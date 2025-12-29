49ers wide receiver outs wife's 'expensive' lifestyle as he celebrates contract bonus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne hit a major bonus last week when he surpassed 500 receiving yards for the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bourne opened up about hitting the milestone mark with NBC’s Melissa Stark before the 49ers took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. In their conversation, Bourne apparently threw his wife under the bus.

"Kendrick Bourne had himself a payday last week. He made $500,000 by surpassing 500 receiving yards," Stark said during the broadcast. "He told me he was so excited to celebrate with his teammates he forgot to keep the ball. He was so happy to have gotten it. He said he’s glad it’s over because he never wants to create a distraction, but it was perfect timing right before Christmas because he said, ‘My wife, Vanessa, is expensive. So, she was just as happy as I was.’

"Yes, Vanessa, he sold you out. And how about this – he has another incentive on the horizon. If he gets to 600 yards, that’s another $250,000 payday."

Vanessa Bourne was at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night to cheer on her husband and his teammates. She posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories celebrating with the wives and girlfriends of his teammates.

Kendrick and Vanessa Bourne married in 2023. The two have one child together.

The wide receiver had one catch for 25 yards against the Bears. San Francisco won the game 42-38. He has 37 catches for 551 yards this year.

He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in the offseason after spending four seasons with the New England Patriots.