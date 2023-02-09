Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
49ers' Trey Lance not looking to be 'handed' starting quarterback job, wants to compete

Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The San Francisco 49ers were on the cusp of another Super Bowl appearance before their quarterback woes surfaced once again in the NFC Championship game last month.

Heading into the offseason with a dynamic roster on both sides of the ball, the 49ers will have to sort their quarterback room to have another real shot at winning the Super Bowl. 

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Among those pressing questions is what San Francisco plans to do with their starting quarterback, a decision complicated by injuries to star rookie Brock Purdy and second-year pro Trey Lance, who is coming off his own rehab process. 

During an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" Wednesday, Lance spoke candidly about his own journey this past year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury back in Week 2. 

"It was hard. It was hard for sure, ups and downs throughout the year," he said. 

"That was the hardest thing for me, was getting to that spot where I’m feeling good, I’m doing my rehab, I’m in the meetings, I’m asking the right questions, but I didn’t feel like I was truly helping."

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is helped onto a cart during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The conversation then shifted to Lance’s status for next season, following Purdy’s dominating performance and subsequent injury in the playoffs.  

"Brock played way too well, and Brock played at such a high level and handled himself the right way. I wouldn’t want it to be a situation where I’m just handed something," he said. 

"I’m excited to just get on the field and compete. That’s all I want, the opportunity to do it."

Quarterback Trey Lance, #5 of the San Francisco 49ers, looks onward during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lance has previously said he hopes to be fully recovered by the time offseason training programs begin, and on Wednesday, he spelled out his commitment for the 2023 season. 

"All I can say to people at the end of the day is, I’m going to do everything I possibly can to be as prepared as I possibly can to be ready to go every week. At the end of the day, I’m not going to promise anyone anything. I’m not going to promise anyone a certain number of wins, but I believe in myself, and at the end of the day that’s all I can do.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.