San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Christian McCaffrey believes NFC title was 'stolen,' rooting for both Super Bowl teams to lose

The 49ers made the bold move in the middle of the season to acquire McCaffrey from the Panthers

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey appeared to still be seething over how the team’s NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles played out.

McCaffrey scored the team’s lone touchdown in the 31-7 loss two weeks ago. The defeat sent the 49ers home for the second consecutive year as they were on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance. But being down two quarterbacks in the game and forcing Brock Purdy to play and being unable to throw still hasn’t sit well with the running back.

NFC running back Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"It’s tough to win a football game in the NFL without a quarterback, let alone the NFC Championship Game," McCaffrey told "PFT Live" on Wednesday. "I wish they had changed the rule where you’re allowed to carry three. … I think they should change that. It’s not good for us, obviously. It’s not good for fans watching to not have a quarterback. I hope there’s something they do with that moving forward so that you can stay in the fight."

The NFL changed the rules to only require two quarterbacks on game days but the sticky situation arose in the NFC Championship when Purdy suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow and his backup, veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion later in the game.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Purdy came back in but threw no passes.

In a separate interview with FanDuel’s Kay Adams, he said he felt like the title was "stolen" from the team.

"You don't want to make excuses, but it just sucks, because we wish we had a healthy quarterback for a full game and just kind of see how the game would have panned out," he said. "It's a really good team that we played, but it feels like something got stolen from you. Just wish it would have played out differently."

When asked on the NFL Network who he was rooting for in Super Bowl LVII, the running back added another blunt quip.

"I hope both teams lose."

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on FOX.

