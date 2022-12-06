Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers signing Baker Mayfield would ‘surprise me right now,' coach Kyle Shanahan says

Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield is looking for a team, and the organization in the Bay Area sure could use some help at the quarterback position. 

The San Francisco 49ers lost their second starting quarterback for the season on Sunday as Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot against the Miami Dolphins. 

Jimmy Garoppolo, #10 of the San Francisco 49ers, attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo, #10 of the San Francisco 49ers, attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy filled in admirably for Garoppolo, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, in the 49ers' 33-17 win. However, San Francisco also lost Trey Lance at the beginning of the year, thinning the quarterback room. 

PANTHERS TO RELEASE BAKER MAYFIELD AFTER ACQUIRING HIM IN THE OFFSEASON: REPORT

Enter Mayfield, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and is available on the waiver wire until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 

Mayfield would have to fall to San Francisco’s waiver spot – No. 24 – or clear waivers and be available to sign with the Niners as a free agent. 

Neither of those options appears to be in San Francisco's plans. 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, #6 of the Carolina Panthers, looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Baltimore.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, #6 of the Carolina Panthers, looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We look into everything, but that would surprise me right now," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We've got to discuss more this afternoon and stuff. I've always been a fan of his, but I feel really good about our players. We'll look into everything, but I feel pretty good with where we're at right now."

The Niners signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Sunday night, who has spent time with the organization in past years. 

"Just having him here in 2020 for that last month of the year, we got to see a lot of him just as a player, which we liked the player but more importantly we really liked the guy," Shanahan said. "We feel fortunate to get him back here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayfield was released Monday after being acquired by Carolina in the offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. 

Baker Mayfield, #6 of the Carolina Panthers, walks off the field at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Baker Mayfield, #6 of the Carolina Panthers, walks off the field at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Mayfield, who won the starting quarterback in Carolina in the offseason before suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 5, was replaced by Sam Darnold following the Panthers' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"There’s a lot of things up in the air for the future here, so I don’t really know,’’ Mayfield said after being benched. "I’m doing what I can, what I can control. I know how my teammates feel about me and how I’ve handled things here. So, I can leave here with my head held high and understand that I did everything I could.’’

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings