49ers rookie talks up Colin Kaepernick's arm after 'surreal' workout with quarterback

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray gave a strong scouting report on Colin Kaepernick Thursday, revealing he trained with the free agent quarterback to prepare to work with Trey Lance.

Gray, along with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor and Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson, worked out with Kaepernick in Dallas. Gray said the former 49ers starter still has a strong arm.

"I worked out with Colin Kaepernick, and he has kind of like a bazooka, too," Gray said. "That workout was pretty great. So I think I’m up for the task."

He added that working with Kaepernick was meaningful for him.

"It was a great impression working out with a Super Bowl quarterback, a great quarterback at that," he said. "It was a surreal moment for me, really."

Kaepernick has been attempting an NFL comeback since 2016 but has not convinced a team to sign him. He hasn’t played a snap of football since the season he launched a protest against racial injustice during the national anthem.

Gray was the 49ers’ third-round draft pick out of SMU. He transferred to the Mustangs from Blinn College in Texas. In two seasons, he caught 82 passes for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"It’s going to feel like a dream come true, really, just to be out there in an NFL uniform, on an NFL field," Gray said. "It’s just going to feel like a great moment, a moment I can’t explain."