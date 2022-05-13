Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers rookie talks up Colin Kaepernick's arm after 'surreal' workout with quarterback

Kaepernick has been attempting an NFL comeback since 2016

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Danny Gray gave a strong scouting report on Colin Kaepernick Thursday, revealing he trained with the free agent quarterback to prepare to work with Trey Lance.

Gray, along with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor and Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson, worked out with Kaepernick in Dallas. Gray said the former 49ers starter still has a strong arm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. 

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.  (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I worked out with Colin Kaepernick, and he has kind of like a bazooka, too," Gray said. "That workout was pretty great. So I think I’m up for the task."

He added that working with Kaepernick was meaningful for him.

NFL SCHEDULE 2022: ELI MANNING WINKS AT GIANTS FANS WITH 'ELITE' REMARK

Colin Kaepernick attends a premiere for the miniseries "Colin in Black and White" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2021. 

Colin Kaepernick attends a premiere for the miniseries "Colin in Black and White" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2021.  (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

"It was a great impression working out with a Super Bowl quarterback, a great quarterback at that," he said. "It was a surreal moment for me, really."

Kaepernick has been attempting an NFL comeback since 2016 but has not convinced a team to sign him. He hasn’t played a snap of football since the season he launched a protest against racial injustice during the national anthem.

Gray was the 49ers’ third-round draft pick out of SMU. He transferred to the Mustangs from Blinn College in Texas. In two seasons, he caught 82 passes for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s going to feel like a dream come true, really, just to be out there in an NFL uniform, on an NFL field," Gray said. "It’s just going to feel like a great moment, a moment I can’t explain."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.