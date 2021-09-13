49ers' Raheem Mostert receives hateful messages after suffering injury, wife says

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Social media users -- who likely play fantasy football -- decided to send hate messages to Moster and his wife, Devon.

Mostert, who has had trouble staying healthy over the duration of his career, was told to kill himself in some messages sent to Devon, who later posted on Instagram the hurtful news.

"Sometimes I cannot deal with this fanbase," Devon wrote on her Twitter post.

"It's days like today where I truly contemplate never getting on social media again," she wrote. "As if today wasn't hard enough, to get on here and have dms about how my husband should kill himself, about how he should be cut, about how he's made of glass. I know I shouldn't care, but wow."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that Mostert will miss at least eight weeks with a knee cartilage injury. Last season, Mostert had 521 rushing yards with two rushing scores in eight games played.

However, In 2019, Mostert played all 16 games. He piled up 772 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. Mostert’s days as the team’s starter could be numbered after the emergence of rookie running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon.