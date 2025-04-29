49ers make George Kittle highest-paid tight end in NFL history with 4-year contract extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Kittle, 31, announced the deal on the "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast on Tuesday.

Kittle’s four-year contract extension is worth $76.4 million with $35 million guaranteed and runs through the 2029 season.

The six-time Pro-Bowler’s $19.1 million per year is the highest average annual value for a tight end in NFL history. Kittle’s $35 million guaranteed at signing is the most in NFL history for a tight end.

Kittle’s $19.1 million average annual value is a hair above Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride's $19 million average annual value on the contract that he signed earlier in the offseason.

Kittle was set to enter the final year of a five-year, $75 million deal he signed in 2020. He didn’t show up for the first few days of the team’s voluntary offseason program as he waited for a new deal.

The two-time All-Pro was a big part of the offense for the 49ers last season, as he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. Throughout his eight-year career, Kittle has been a great all-around tight end and emerged as a leader in the 49ers locker room.

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

"George’s leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities. He has a great sense of pride in his role and has put in the work to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL."

With Kittle's extension now done, Lynch has one more major box to check off this offseason: quarterback Brock Purdy’s contract extension. Purdy’s potential contract extension could exceed over $50 million a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

