49ers' Mac Jones saw dead body 'floating' in water near team hotel before game vs Rams: report

Mac Jones found himself in a spooky situation Thursday before helping the San Francisco 49ers to an overtime win.

Jones got the start as Brock Purdy continues to deal with an injury, and the Niners earned a 26-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

But before heading to the stadium, Jones reportedly witnessed a dead body floating in the water outside the team's hotel in Marina del Rey, California.

"That morning at the team hotel in Marina del Rey, Jones told teammates he was on his balcony when he looked out at the water and saw a floating dead body," The Athletic reported. "Someone called the police. As the 49ers loaded buses for the stadium, players watched investigators and even a coroner’s van pull into the marina,"

The Athletic added that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

Despite the scary sight, Jones clearly was unfazed. He finished 33-of-49 with 342 passing yards and two touchdown passes as his resurgence continued. He started the game with a touchdown pass to Jake Tonges and followed it up with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers moved up the field in the overtime period and got close enough for Eddy Pineiro to attempt a field goal. He hit the 41-yarder off the post and through the uprights with 5:51 to go in overtime.

The Rams moved down the field, but they stuffed Kyren Williams on fourth-and-1 to preserve the victory.

The Niners are now 4-1 and 3-0 in their division that again figures to go down to the wire after missing the playoffs last year.

