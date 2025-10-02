49ers' defense digs deep to thwart Rams' overtime charge for win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers took home a crucial 26-23 NFC West victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

The 49ers defense came up huge to stop the Rams on fourth down in a pivotal moment in overtime to win the game. San Francisco also received an incredible performance from Mac Jones and the rest of the bruised and battered roster.

Jones came in for Brock Purdy once again. He finished 33-of-49 with 342 passing yards and two touchdown passes as his resurgence continued. He started the game with a touchdown pass to Jake Tonges and followed it up with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles fought back from a 20-7 deficit in the third quarter. But were only able to tie the game thanks to a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Kyren Williams.

The 49ers brought on kicker Eddy Pineiro for a 59-yard field goal attempt with 2:57 left in the game and he nailed it to take the lead.

San Francisco got the ball back on a costly Rams fumble by Williams. The 49ers barely had any room to breathe and failed to get another first down to ice the game. Instead, the 49ers punted the ball away and gave the Rams decent field position.

Williams was able to redeem himself to get the team into scoring position and allowed Joshua Karty to hit a game-tying 48-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

FOX ONE, ESPN BUNDLE BRINGS MASSIVE SPORTS CONTENT TO FANS

The 49ers moved up the field in the overtime period and got close enough for Pineiro to attempt a field goal. He hit the 41-yarder off the post and through the uprights with 5:51 to go in overtime.

Then, it was Stafford’s time. On the second play, Stafford took the snap, spun around and launched the ball to Tutu Atwell for a 38-yard completion. The Rams got a fresh set of downs, but the 49ers defense locked in and forced a fourth-down attempt.

Stafford handed the ball to Williams, but he was stopped short of the first down. The 49ers sealed the win.

The veteran quarterback was 30-of-47 with 389 passing yards, and three touchdown passes. Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Williams had two touchdown caches on the night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 49ers improved to 4-1 on the year. The Rams fell to 3-2.