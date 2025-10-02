Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' defense digs deep to thwart Rams' overtime charge for win

49ers won the game 26-23

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco 49ers took home a crucial 26-23 NFC West victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

The 49ers defense came up huge to stop the Rams on fourth down in a pivotal moment in overtime to win the game. San Francisco also received an incredible performance from Mac Jones and the rest of the bruised and battered roster.

Jones came in for Brock Purdy once again. He finished 33-of-49 with 342 passing yards and two touchdown passes as his resurgence continued. He started the game with a touchdown pass to Jake Tonges and followed it up with a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mac Jone high fives

Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers reacts prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 02, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles fought back from a 20-7 deficit in the third quarter. But were only able to tie the game thanks to a Matthew Stafford touchdown pass to Kyren Williams.

The 49ers brought on kicker Eddy Pineiro for a 59-yard field goal attempt with 2:57 left in the game and he nailed it to take the lead.

San Francisco got the ball back on a costly Rams fumble by Williams. The 49ers barely had any room to breathe and failed to get another first down to ice the game. Instead, the 49ers punted the ball away and gave the Rams decent field position.

Williams was able to redeem himself to get the team into scoring position and allowed Joshua Karty to hit a game-tying 48-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

Davante Adams makes a catch

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers  cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

FOX ONE, ESPN BUNDLE BRINGS MASSIVE SPORTS CONTENT TO FANS

The 49ers moved up the field in the overtime period and got close enough for Pineiro to attempt a field goal. He hit the 41-yarder off the post and through the uprights with 5:51 to go in overtime.

Then, it was Stafford’s time. On the second play, Stafford took the snap, spun around and launched the ball to Tutu Atwell for a 38-yard completion. The Rams got a fresh set of downs, but the 49ers defense locked in and forced a fourth-down attempt.

Stafford handed the ball to Williams, but he was stopped short of the first down. The 49ers sealed the win.

The veteran quarterback was 30-of-47 with 389 passing yards, and three touchdown passes. Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Williams had two touchdown caches on the night.

Davis Allen makes the catch

Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the second half at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 2, 2025.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 49ers improved to 4-1 on the year. The Rams fell to 3-2.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue