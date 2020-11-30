49ers' Kyle Shanahan 'extremely disappointed' over county's coronavirus crackdown that leaves team homeless

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday the team was “extremely disappointed” with Santa Clara County’s coronavirus regulations that would force them to find a temporary home for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The California county instituted a new three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports beginning Monday. Shanahan said the team was about to get onto a plane Saturday to face the Rams in Los Angeles when they heard the news of the latest crackdown.

“We’ve been working with them as a partner, just trying to figure it out,” he said. “For us to be heading out here yesterday and the relationship we have with them, for all of our players and coaches and everyone on that plane and our wives to find that out while we’re getting on a plane and no one to tell us. It was just extremely disappointing.”

Shanahan added: “They made that decision and we’ve got to deal with it. But to find that out through a tweet or a press conference where I have an entire plane coming up to me, I have all wives, everyone’s girlfriends, everyone’s family members, kids, saying that what they heard there. Are we going to be gone for the entire month of December? Are we going to be quarantined for 14 days when we get back? That’s all we could talk about for the last 18 hours because we got no answers from them. I was just very disappointed.”

The county has not commented on Shanahan's remarks.

Stanford, San Jose State and the San Jose Sharks are also affected by the ban.

The 49ers have not yet found a new home stadium. The team could potentially use the old Oakland Coliseum or another team’s stadium for their games throughout the rest of December.

San Francisco has three home games left and one road game.