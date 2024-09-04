Rob Gronkowski recalls filming Tostitos commercial with best bud Julian Edelman: 'I’m giggling at him'

Rob Gronkowski is revved up for another NFL season as an analyst on "NFL on FOX" for 2024.

Before he got back in the studio for the show, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar tight end spent some time in front of the cameras in a different capacity. Gronkowski was among the former Patriots stars who partnered with Tostitos and filmed a commercial to mark the start of the season.

For Gronkowski, it was delightful to reunite with Julian Edelman to make the ad. But he also admitted in an interview with Fox News Digital that the two had a tough time staying focused.

"At first, we’re just giggling at each other like we’re little schoolgirls, just always picking on each other and just giggling like we’re in elementary school. That’s Julian and I for the first 30 minutes on set," he said. "We can’t get anything done because whatever he says [something], I’m giggling at him. If I do whatever dance move or motion I’m doing in the dance recital commercial that we started off with, he’s giggling at me.

"And then, finally, we have to settle down. We have to tamper each other down, and then we can finally shoot the commercial because we’re not giggling so much at each other."

Gronkowski said that’s why he loves working with Edelman.

"We know what to expect out of each other. We both know that we’re going to give it our best as well, which we did every single time we stepped on the field together."

Gronkowski told Fox News Digital he’s a plain Jane type of guy when it comes to his Tostitos snacking. He’s a classic chip-and-dip kind of guy.

Gronkowski, Edelman and Tom Brady are involved in a Tostitos commercial celebrating the brand being the official chip and dip of the NFL, but scheduling conflicts didn’t allow for Gronkowski and Brady to film together.

The ads start during the Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.