NFL

Rob Gronkowski recalls filming Tostitos commercial with best bud Julian Edelman: 'I’m giggling at him'

Gronkowski appears in Tostitos commercials starting Sunday

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Rob Gronkowski talks Tostitos partnership, filming commercial with Julian Edelman

Rob Gronkowski talks Tostitos partnership, filming commercial with Julian Edelman

NFL great Rob Gronkowski talks partnership with Tostitos and filming commercials with Julian Edelman with Fox News Digital.

Rob Gronkowski is revved up for another NFL season as an analyst on "NFL on FOX" for 2024.

Before he got back in the studio for the show, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar tight end spent some time in front of the cameras in a different capacity. Gronkowski was among the former Patriots stars who partnered with Tostitos and filmed a commercial to mark the start of the season.

Rob Gronkowski in 2023

Rob Gronkowski (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

For Gronkowski, it was delightful to reunite with Julian Edelman to make the ad. But he also admitted in an interview with Fox News Digital that the two had a tough time staying focused.

"At first, we’re just giggling at each other like we’re little schoolgirls, just always picking on each other and just giggling like we’re in elementary school. That’s Julian and I for the first 30 minutes on set," he said. "We can’t get anything done because whatever he says [something], I’m giggling at him. If I do whatever dance move or motion I’m doing in the dance recital commercial that we started off with, he’s giggling at me. 

"And then, finally, we have to settle down. We have to tamper each other down, and then we can finally shoot the commercial because we’re not giggling so much at each other."

JASON KELCE THINKS JALEN HURTS 'NEEDS TO BE MORE OF A LEADER' AMID QB'S NEW RESPONSIBILITIES

Rob Gronkowski at Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Gronkowski said that’s why he loves working with Edelman.

"We know what to expect out of each other. We both know that we’re going to give it our best as well, which we did every single time we stepped on the field together."

Gronkowski told Fox News Digital he’s a plain Jane type of guy when it comes to his Tostitos snacking. He’s a classic chip-and-dip kind of guy.

Gronkowski, Edelman and Tom Brady are involved in a Tostitos commercial celebrating the brand being the official chip and dip of the NFL, but scheduling conflicts didn’t allow for Gronkowski and Brady to film together.

Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Stagwell)

The ads start during the Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.