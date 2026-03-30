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San Francisco 49ers

49ers GM quells buzz around electrical substation theory

Social media ran with the theory that the station's electromagnetism was the catalyst for a spate of injuries with the team

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch did his best to shut down the buzz around the theory that an electrical substation near Levi’s Stadium could be the catalyst for the spate of injuries that team has suffered over the last few years.

The theory popped up on social media during the 2025 season, though the 49ers have played at Levi’s Stadium since 2014 and used the practice facility that is also near the substation since 1989.

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John Lynch at the NFL Scouting Combine

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

49ers star George Kittle said in February he didn’t believe the rumors were true, but also wanted a definitive answer.

Lynch provided one Sunday as NFL owners began to meet in Phoenix, Arizona. He said the organization had a scientist come to the facility to see if there was anything awry.

"It basically was a big nothing burger," Lynch told reporters, via ESPN. "We're in a safe place of work. ... It's a normal place of work. It's a normal gym. We are safe, we're healthy, and we feel really good about that.

George Kittle carted off the field

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 11, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

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"That was important to us, not just to turn a blind eye, but to look into it because it's our players' wellness. It's not only our players' wellness, it's coaches, it's staff, all that. And it's encouraging."

According to the 49ers, the scientist learned that players and staff were being exposed to an electromagnetic environment similar to that of a gym or average workplace.

Still, the injury bug is something that the 49ers will have to figure out as the seasons go on.

John Lynch at Georgia's pro day

General Manager and President of Football Operations, John Lynch watches players work out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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San Francisco was 12-5 in 2025, but players like Kittle, Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Mykell Williams each missed several games with injuries.

For now, it appears the substation theory has been shut down.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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