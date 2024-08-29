49ers ink Brandon Aiyuk to lucrative 4-year extension; offseason saga comes to an end: reports

The Brandon Aiyuk saga ends with him remaining a San Francisco 49er after he reportedly found common ground on the lucrative contract extension he's been searching for.

According to multiple reports, Aiyuk's deal is worth $120 million over four years. The NFL Network added that Aiyuk will receive $76 million in guarantees.

At one point, Aiyuk requested a trade from the 49ers because he didn't see them reaching an agreement anytime soon. And reports emerged that the Pittsburgh Steelers had a deal in place with the 49ers, needing Aiyuk to sign off because a contract extension was involved.

Aiyuk's decision to sit out the preseason proved the right move. He becomes among the highest-paid receivers in the league with an average annual salary of $30 million on his extension.

Aiyuk joins a group of star receivers who received massive extensions this offseason, including the Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and the new highest-paid wideout in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson will be making $35 million per season on his new extension, followed by Lamb ($34 million), the Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown ($32 million) and St. Brown ($30 million).

But the contract roller coaster that has been Aiyuk’s offseason tops the rest of these receivers. On Wednesday, Aiyuk was absent from practice, and tension between both sides seemed to be escalating with the regular season approaching.

The 49ers believed it was time for Aiyuk to start practicing with the regular season about to start, but he was absent Wednesday.

"At some point, you’ve got to play," 49ers GM John Lynch told reporters Wednesday.

Since July, Aiyuk, the team’s first-round pick who was set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, expressed his wishes for a contract extension. Aiyuk would’ve been a free agent after the 2024 campaign if he were to play on that fifth-year option.

And this sort of contract drama was nothing new for the 49ers, who dealt with Nick Bosa holding out last offseason. Deebo Samuel, a player involved in trade speculation this offseason, requested a trade in 2022 before receiving an extension.

The drama doesn’t stop here, either, because veteran left tackle Trent Williams is still holding out from the 49ers for a new deal.

Throughout the roller coaster for Aiyuk, his teammates expressed support, George Kittle telling Fox News Digital in April Aiyuk is a No. 1 receiving option in the league.

The 49ers are known for their many offensive weapons, and Aiyuk is one of them after notching back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He set a career high with 1,342 yards on 75 catches last season for seven touchdowns in 16 games.

San Fran is hoping to return to the Super Bowl this season after losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, and having Aiyuk locked in for Week 1 is a crucial box checked for the organization.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will hope his blindside is protected by Williams, but he and head coach Kyle Shanahan will see No. 11 back out wide in practice this week as the team prepares for the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1.

