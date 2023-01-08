49ers fan falls from stands as he tries to catch towel

An overzealous San Francisco 49ers fan took quite the bump after Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals to end the regular season on a 10-game winning streak.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was running back into the locker room and threw a towel toward the fans who were still in the stands at Levi’s Stadium. The fan in the stands tried to reach with his left hand while on the edge of the railing.

The fan appeared to misjudge just how far away he was from the towel, and his momentum carried him over a handful of other people and over the railing and down to the ground. He appeared to knock into a couple of people who were down below looking to get high-fives from 49ers players.

He didn’t appear injured when he got back to his feet.

BROCK PURDY TALLIES 3 TOUCHDOWN PASSES, 49ERS PICK UP 10TH STRAIGHT WIN

The San Francisco faithful came out to see Purdy throw three touchdown passes in the 38-13 win. Purdy had two touchdown passes to George Kittle and another to Christian McCaffrey.

It’s the sixth straight game Purdy has had multiple touchdowns.

San Francisco will be the No. 2 seed in the NFC side of the playoff bracket. The 49ers won the NFC West division and finished with a 13-4 record.