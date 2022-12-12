Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy gets big support from 49ers teammate: 'We've got a quarterback'

Purdy had three touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Bucs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brock Purdy delivered another valiant performance for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as his three touchdowns led the team to a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last pick of the NFL Draft, dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant," appeared to impress teammate Nick Bosa as the star defensive end heaped praise on the former Iowa State standout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tries to elude San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Dec. 11, 2022.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tries to elude San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Dec. 11, 2022. (Cary Edmondson-USA Today Sports)

"We've got a quarterback," Bosa said, via 49ers Webzone. "I had a lot of confidence in him, but obviously it's the NFL and you've got to go perform. And he did that pretty darn good."

Offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey praised Purdy’s professionalism.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

"He's a very serious professional," McGlinchey said. "He grinds over everything. He has since he's gotten here in April. No matter what position he was in, whether he wasn't dressing, was the second string, or was the guy in training camp that everybody kind of counted out, he's been a pro's pro – as mature of a young quarterback as I've ever seen. It's paying off in dividends now."

Purdy won in his first NFL start and his second appearance after coming in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last week.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy looks toward the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, California, Dec. 11, 2022.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy looks toward the sideline before running a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, California, Dec. 11, 2022. (Cary Edmondson-USA Today Sports)

He finished 16 of 21 with 185 passing yards. He had a touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk and ran one in himself.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

