Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Christian McCaffrey leaves fiancée Olivia Culpo in tears with surprise at her bachelorette party

McCaffrey, Culpo got engaged earlier this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey scored some extra brownie points with his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, this weekend as the team was on a bye week after their third straight loss.

Culpo was at her bachelorette party with her sisters and friends. On Saturday, she posted a video on TikTok of a waiter coming up to her with a "surprise from Christian." The waiter handed her a remote control, and she pressed a button, which sent off fireworks in the distance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Culpo was in tears.

She captioned the video, "Message to my younger self: good guys do exist."

The model and former Miss Universe also posted the video on her Instagram. McCaffrey was praised for his "class." One commenter wrote that the running back "scores even on his bye week!"

McCaffrey, 27, and Culpo, 31, were introduced to one another in June 2019. The reality star previously dated Nick Jonas for a couple of years.

Olivia Culpo looks on

Olivia Culpo is seen arriving to the L'Agence presentation during New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall on September 7, 2023, in New York City. (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

ALIX EARLE TRAVELS TO GERMANY TO SUPPORT 'NFL MAN' AS DOLPHINS TAKE ON CHIEFS

The two got engaged in April after more than three years of dating.

In May, Culpo revealed she was trying to drop hints that she was looking for the ring. But to no avail.

"I tried to hint at what [ring] I wanted, and he was just so uninterested," she said. "He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise, so it was absolutely amazing."

Olivia Culpo at Cannes

Olivia Culpo (Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 49ers play the Jacksonville Jaguars next weekend.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.