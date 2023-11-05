Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Alix Earle travels to Germany to support 'NFL man' as Dolphins take on Chiefs

Earle seemingly confirmed her relationship with Braxton Berrios in October

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Alix Earle, the girlfriend of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, was in Germany to support her man as the team faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Earle posted a few videos on her Instagram Stories showing herself in Frankfurt as the NFL played only its second regular-season game ever in the country. First, she posted a photo of herself on the sidelines near the Chiefs’ end zone.

Alix Earle watches Dolphins

Alix Earle is seen during a game between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Before she got to the stadium, Earle showed her followers on TikTok what she was going to wear to the game. It appeared to be a vintage Dolphins jacket along with a black top.

"I haven’t seen NFL man in like two weeks, so it’ll be nice to see him – and then next week is their off week, and where we’re going on vacation but he has no idea where yet," she said on her TikTok video.

CHIEFS' WILD FUMBLE-RETURN SEQUENCE LEADS TO IMPROBABLE TOUCHDOWN VS DOLPHINS

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend the ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (David Livingston/FilmMagic)

The "NFL man" the New Jersey native refers to is Berrios. She posted a photo of the two getting a bit steamy on her Instagram a few weeks ago, confirming the relationship. Berrios also posted a photo of himself getting cozy with Earle on the sideline in September.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost the game 21-14. Miami’s comeback attempt against the Chiefs fell short as they allowed 21 points in the first half.

Alix Earle in Florida

Alix Earle reacts prior to a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Berrios had one punt return in the game for seven yards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.