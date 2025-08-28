Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

4-time Tour de France winner suffers numerous injuries in 'serious' crash

Chris Froome is stable and undergoing surgery

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered major injuries in a "serious training crash" on Wednesday.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Toulon following the crash, according to a post on his X account.

"Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon," the post said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Chris Froome

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered numerous injuries in a "serious" crash on Wednesday. (Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

His team said "no other cyclists or vehicles were involved."

Froome's first Tour de France victory came in 2013. He then won three straight after losing in 2014, becoming the first person to defend the title since Lance Armstrong before his seven victories were stripped. 

Chris Froome

Overall leader's yellow jersey Britain's Christopher Froome rides in heavy rain during the 204.5 km nineteenth stage of the 100th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 19, 2013, between Bourg-d'Oisans and Le Grand-Bornand, French Alps.  (JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

ATHLETIC EVENT THAT ALLOWS STEROIDS SUES WORLD ANTI-DOPING AGENCY, SWIMMING GOVERNING BODIES FOR $800 MILLION

His last victory was the Giro d’Italia in 2018. He also won the Spanish Vuelta twice, in 2011 and 2017, bookending his four triumphs in the Tour — the first in 2013, followed by a hat trick of titles from 2015-17.

The 40-year-old Froome never returned to his previous best level following a training crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, an event he used to fine-tune his bid for a record-equaling fifth Tour title. In the accident, he broke his right femur, elbow and ribs.

Chris Froome near mountain

Britain's Christopher Froome rides during the 32 km individual time-trial and seventeenth stage of the 100th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 17, 2013, between Embrun and Chorges, southeastern France.  (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Froome has been signed with Israel-Premier Tech since 2021, but with the contract soon expiring, combined with this crash, his career could be in jeopardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue