4-time Tour de France winner suffers numerous injuries in 'serious' crash

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome suffered major injuries in a "serious training crash" on Wednesday.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Toulon following the crash, according to a post on his X account.

"Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon," the post said.

His team said "no other cyclists or vehicles were involved."

Froome's first Tour de France victory came in 2013. He then won three straight after losing in 2014, becoming the first person to defend the title since Lance Armstrong before his seven victories were stripped.

His last victory was the Giro d’Italia in 2018. He also won the Spanish Vuelta twice, in 2011 and 2017, bookending his four triumphs in the Tour — the first in 2013, followed by a hat trick of titles from 2015-17.

The 40-year-old Froome never returned to his previous best level following a training crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, an event he used to fine-tune his bid for a record-equaling fifth Tour title. In the accident, he broke his right femur, elbow and ribs.

Froome has been signed with Israel-Premier Tech since 2021, but with the contract soon expiring, combined with this crash, his career could be in jeopardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

