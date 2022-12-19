3 French soccer players subjected to racial abuse after World Cup loss

France’s soccer superstars Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani and Aurelien Tchouameni were allegedly the subject of racial abuse online following the team’s loss to Argentina in the World Cup.

Coman and Tchouameni missed their opportunities to score in the penalty shootout while Kolo Muani was stopped in added time in the second half on a remarkable play from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Tchouameni and Kolo Muani briefly disabled their social media accounts after they were flooded with awful comments and monkey and banana emojis, according to The Sun. Bayern Munich, Coman’s Bundesliga club, confirmed Coman was also the subject of vitriol.

"FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made toward Kingsley Coman," Bayern Munich said in a statement. "The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society."

European soccer clubs have tried to root out racism from the sport. England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the subject of racial abuse following the team’s loss to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, according to BBC.

English players took a knee before the start of their World Cup match against the U.S. late last month.

UEFA, the governing body of soccer in Europe, announced in July it would partner with social media companies in order to remove harmful content and raise awareness about online abuse targeting players.