Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez raises eyebrows with racy gesture after winning Golden Glove

Martinez had three clean sheets in the World Cup

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a couple of heroic stops during the team’s win over France in the World Cup final with the biggest one coming during the penalty shootout.

Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez had three clean sheets in the tournament. He was the first player from South America and the first to represent Argentina to win the award.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Argentina's Paulo Dybala and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez react after winning the World Cup final match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's Paulo Dybala and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez react after winning the World Cup final match against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

However, he may have caused a bit of a stir when he celebrated winning the trophy.

The 30-year-old member of the English Premier League’s Aston Villa was seen walking off the stage in the middle of the field and putting the trophy near his groin area.  It’s unclear what compelled him to make the gesture and whether he will face a fine or other punishment for it.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving the Golden Glove award after the match.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving the Golden Glove award after the match. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez may have caused a bit of a stir when he celebrated winning the Golden Glove trophy.

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez may have caused a bit of a stir when he celebrated winning the Golden Glove trophy. (Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

ARGENTINA DEFEATS FRANCE IN PENALTIES TO WIN WORLD CUP

Martinez has been playing professionally since he was 18. He got his start in England’s League Two at Oxford United and then moved to Sheffield Wednesday in the championship before finally moving to Arsenal for four matches in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kisses his Golden Glove award, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kisses his Golden Glove award, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since 2020, Martinez has been the goalkeeper for Aston Villa and since 2021, Argentina. He’s helped Argentina to a Copa America trophy and now a World Cup.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings