2nd Temple University student suspended over antisemitic incident at Barstool Sports bar

A second Temple University student was suspended over an antisemitic incident that took place at a Barstool Sports bar in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The second student was not identified, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at the bar as bottle-service girls brought out a sign to the floor that read, "f--- the Jews." Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced the day after that the two waitresses in question were fired and that he talked to the two men allegedly responsible for the sign and agreed to send them on trip to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust.

One of the men, who was identified as Mo Khan, reneged on the deal and pushed back on claims that he had anything to do with the antisemitic sign. Temple has already suspended Khan.

He released a statement on Tuesday, saying when he made the agreement with Portnoy, he was under duress.

"Although I had nothing to do with the sign coming out, nor do I know who did it, I know that the sign was provocative because it reminded people of the unjust things Israel is doing around the world, thus leading me to report on it," Khan said, reupping his claim that he was a "citizen journalist" in the matter.

"Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered over the sentiments of that sign and even kick me out of the establishment forever. However, they have no right to destroy my life over free speech and ultimately something that was an edgy joke. Frankly, they’re more worried about destroying and uprooting me than the thousands of people getting destroyed and uprooted in genocide."

Khan then appeared on "Stew Peters Live" and agreed with the host’s ideas about "Jewish supremacy."

ANTISEMITISM WATCHDOG CALLS ON TRUMP'S WORLD CUP TASK FORCE, FIFA TO PUT STOP TO ANTI-ISRAEL SOCCER CAMPAIGN

Portnoy responded to Khan’s statement later Tuesday. He wrote in a post on X that Khan was a "flat liar."

"I talked to him on the phone with his buddy and they both owned up to it and cried about it. He then lawyered up after speaking with his family," Portnoy wrote. "His name got out because he’s a moron and uploaded ‘f--- the Jews’ sign to his Instagram before I even knew about it. He already went viral without me. He spreads hate and uses the conflict in Middle East as his excuse. And did it in a bar with my (company’s) name on it.

"Now he’s trying to profit from it. I’m sure he’ll make money because there is lots of antisemitism in the world. Regardless this is the least surprising thing ever. He is the definition of a coward. Zero accountability for his actions. I don’t care what religion you are or even how you feel about Middle East. This was an act of pure hate and this should disgust you."

Portnoy said in a separate video he felt "dumb" trying to "show grace" and make things right.

"This is what the face of being a coward is," he said of Khan.

On Wednesday, Portnoy wrote on X that Khan "may be the greatest thing that’s ever happened for Jews to fight antisemitism in America" and pointed to other alleged incidents involving Khan.

"He’s undeniably a piece of s---."