2025 Royal Rumble: 5 predictions for major WWE premium live event

The Royal Rumble is one of the WWE’s marquee premium live events of the year.

The event features the annual Royal Rumble match for both the men's and the women’s divisions, respectively. The unique program consists of 30 participants entering the ring with the last person in the ring standing earning a shot at the world championship at WrestleMania.

The match starts with two participants in the ring with a new competitor entering the ring every 90 seconds or so. The only way participants can be eliminated is if they’re thrown over the top rope and both of their feet hit the ground.

One of the best things about the match is the feeling that anyone could win and anyone could be in the match. WWE legends, stars who recovered from injuries, or wrestlers who fans haven’t seen in a while have been known to make epic returns and stun the audience.

Former WWE star Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland, talked to Fox News Digital in 2022 about what it was like to return in the Royal Rumble in 2020 after being out of in-ring action for about 10 years due to injuries.

"I expected if we could keep it as under wraps as we could, then, yes, just for the sheer shock of it," he told Fox News Digital at the time when asked whether he expected the wild crowd reaction.

"Because, just like everyone, I assumed that it’s done," he said of what he thought of his wrestling career at the time. "So, because of that, I assumed there would be a pretty shocked response, and then you do it in a stadium and chances are there’s going to be a pretty good reaction. Even though I thought that, it still doesn’t really prepare you for every emotion that really jolts through your system at that point. I kind of felt like I got hit by lightning in a good way."

This year is no different. The road to WrestleMania 41 is foggy at best at this point. Champions like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton don’t have opponents for the big couple of nights coming up on April 19-20 in Las Vegas.

The 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature the Rumble matches, a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Rhodes and Kevin Owens, as well as a WWE Tag Team Championship match between Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley and Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Read below for five predictions for what might happen in the event.

1. John Cena will be welcomed back with open arms

WWE fans expected John Cena to be on weekly programming since he made his return to "Monday Night Raw" this month. But that hasn’t been the case. He did announce himself for the Royal Rumble, and when he does come back, his entrance will blow the roof off of the stadium.

2. Logan Paul, Penta steal the show

Logan Paul has stunned the wrestling audience with the moves he can pull off in the middle of a WWE ring. It’s earned him street cred among hardcore pro wrestling fans and has emboldened his trash talk on the mic to make him one of the biggest heels on the roster. He really got an earful from the crowd in Atlanta on Monday.

Paul had pulled off some incredible moments with former WWE star Ricochet, and with Penta joining the fracas over the last few weeks, it’s likely the two will pull off something wild in the ring for the fans in Indianapolis.

Penta has drawn immense praise since he debuted in WWE, and his debut in the Rumble match is certainly welcomed.

3. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn begin bitter feud

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are best friends inside and outside the wrestling ring. They have been at nearly every promotion together and have dominated for quite some time. But their journey is at a crossroads.

Owens is already in a match for the WWE title against Rhodes early in the night. It will appear unlikely that he enters the Royal Rumble match. But with Zayn being friends with Rhodes, the possibility of Zayn costing Owens the title is very much in play.

In turn, watch for Owens to cost Zayn in the Rumble match and ignite a path of best friends-turned-bitter enemies.

4. There will be major returns and debuts

The Royal Rumble is always known for something wild to happen, and it’s likely something like that will occur again.

The women’s Rumble could include pro wrestlers like Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella or Jordynne Grace. The latter signed a deal with WWE after her contract with TNA expired, Fightful Select reported this week, though Grace was adamant that she wouldn’t be in Indy for the weekend. Additionally, Jade Cargill suffered an on-screen injury and was written off of her storyline as a tag-team champion with Bianca Belair. She could potentially return to confront the person who "attacked" her.

The men’s side could also bring out a major return.

The Rock is always rumored to be involved in WWE storylines one way or the other, but his speech to kick off Raw’s Netflix debut left fans wondering whether he would try to tie up loose ends with Rhodes, Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline.

Omos has also made an impact at the NOAH promotion in Japan. The 7-foot-3 wrestler’s popularity increased as he spent time there and might make at least one more appearance in WWE. His former teammate, A.J. Styles, has also been off television for a while and a return at the Rumble would surprise fans.

5. CM Punk and Charlotte Flair win the Rumble matches

CM Punk was injured in the Royal Rumble match last year, and it cost him months and an in-ring spot at WrestleMania 40. His intense promo with Rhodes on "Monday Night Raw" was passionate and piqued the interest of the wrestling fan. A Punk-Rhodes WrestleMania main event would definitely be the talk of the pro wrestling world in the spring.

Charlotte Flair has not been seen in a WWE ring since she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus during a match on SmackDown on Dec. 8, 2023. She’s appeared in vignettes on WWE programming in recent weeks and is set for a Rumble return.