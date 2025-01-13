Expand / Collapse search
WWE star CM Punk gives shoutout to firefighters battling Los Angeles wildfires

Wildfires have plagued Los Angeles since Tuesday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dozens of arrests as looters hit LA in the wake of the wildfires Video

Dozens of arrests as looters hit LA in the wake of the wildfires

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn joins 'Special Report' with the latest on lawsuits over the Eaton fire and arrests for looting in California.

WWE star CM Punk started "Monday Night Raw" addressing the crowd in San Jose, California.

Before he started on about his aspirations of getting to WrestleMania 41 and taking another jab at Seth Rollins, Punk gave a special shoutout to the first responders and emergency personnel fighting the fires in the Los Angeles area.

CM Punk in January 2025

CM Punk makes his way to the ring during Monday Night RAW at Intuit Dome on January 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (WWE/Getty Images)

"Real quick, before we get to CM Punk’s business, I need to say something real fast. I acknowledge all the firefighters and first responders in the great state of California and everybody in the surrounding states sending everybody to help fight this natural disaster, this fire," Punk said. "I’m talking Canada, Mexico — the people, we hear you, we appreciate you."

The crowd at the SAP Center cheered as Punk then declared himself as one of the entrants for the upcoming Royal Rumble match, which will take place on Feb. 1.

WWE was at the Intuit Dome a week ago for the debut of "Monday Night Raw" on Netflix. Punk defeated Rollins in the first main event of the new era.

Aftermath of the California wildfires

A view of smoke covering the sky due to Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, United States on Jan. 9, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles wildfires began Tuesday afternoon as winds whipped through the area. A few fires were ignited and spread quickly through the region.

More than two dozen people were killed in the devastation.

Officials warned earlier Monday the threat to the area is not over.

"We are not in the clear. I want to make sure of that. We are not in the clear as of yet, and we must not let our guard down," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

California fires aftermath

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (Ethan Swope/AP)

"As the increasing wind event is upon us as we speak, the Los Angeles City Fire Department has maximized our resource capabilities and response capabilities," Crowley added. "All available LAFD resources have been staffed. I have strategically pre-positioned engine strike teams and task forces, which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out in the city."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

