World Series Game 3: Diamondbacks' Game 2 win over Rangers carries momentum back home

The 2023 World Series has shifted to Arizona, where the Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for Game 3 of the Fall Classic on Monday night.

After late-inning heroics by Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia kicked off this series with a grand Rangers victory, the Diamondbacks, as they have all postseason, came up big with a Game 2 blowout to even the series at a game apiece.

Arizona tallied 16 hits and nine runs to defeat the Rangers, who scored just one run in the bottom of the fifth. The D-Backs were able to rock reliable Rangers starter Jordan Montgomery, who gave up nine hits and four earned runs over his outing.

With momentum on their side, the D-Backs bring the World Series to their home ballpark for the first time since 2001, and they’d love to get that win at home to give them the edge in the series.

Meanwhile, the Rangers would like Game 1’s magic back in their dugout in enemy territory.

PROJECTED RANGERS LINEUP

Marcus Semien, 2B Corey Seager, SS Adolis Garcia, RF Evan Carter, LF Mitch Garver, DH Jonah Heim, C Nathaniel Lowe, 1B Josh Jung, 3B Leody Taveras, CF

PROJECTED DIAMONDBACKS LINEUP

Corbin Carroll, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Gabriel Moreno, C Christian Walker, 1B Tommy Pham, DH Luis Gurriel Jr., LF Alek Thomas, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

GAME 3 PITCHING MATCHUP

On the mound first for the Diamondbacks will be rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, who is quickly becoming a budding star for Arizona.

While postseason play creates intense pressure on some of the league’s seasoned veterans, Pfaadt has taken each inning in stride and performed when the Diamondbacks needed it most.

That came in Game 7 of their NLCS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, which was his last time out on the mound for the D-Backs. Pfaadt went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, but he was able to strike out seven Phillies before handing it off to the bullpen.

Pfaadt owns a 2.70 ERA over his first 16.2 innings of postseason play in his career, and the D-Backs certainly hope he continues to set the tone for his team on Monday night.

Pfaadt’s opponent hasn’t had the same success, but 39-year-old Max Scherzer can shut down an offense on any given night.

Scherzer has struggled this postseason, especially when the Houston Astros rocked him for five earned in four innings in Game 3 of the ALCS. He also saw 2.2 innings in Game 7, where the Rangers dominated the Astros to the point where Scherzer’s two earned runs on four hits and two walks didn’t matter much in the end.

The same may not be said on Monday, where the Rangers would like to see him bring that 9.45 ERA down quite a bit.

HOW TO WATCH

Game 3 will begin with an 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch from Chase Field on FOX. In the U.S., fans can also head to MLB.tv and watch the game after authenticating with a participating Pay TV provider.