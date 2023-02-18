Expand / Collapse search
2023 Daytona 500 starts the NASCAR season: Here's what to know about the race

Alex Bowman is on the pole and Kyle Larson is right next to him on Row 1

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2023 NASCAR season is about to get underway at Daytona International Speedway.

Sunday’s race marks the culmination of the beginning of the season as 40 drivers will look to get off on the right foot and pick up their first win of the year with hopes that it will be enough to lock them into a position for the Round of 16.

Rookie Austin Cindric is the defending champion at Daytona while Alex Bowman earned his third pole at the race. It will be the sixth consecutive time Bowman has started in the front row – the most at the track in NASCAR history. Bowman is starting alongside 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who was on the pole for last year’s race.

Austin Cindric celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20, 2022, in Florida.

Austin Cindric celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20, 2022, in Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know about "The Great American Race."

When does the race start?

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX and heard on MRN.

Who is on the pole?

Pole Award winner Alex Bowman and Front Row winner Kyle Larson after the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Pole Award winner Alex Bowman and Front Row winner Kyle Larson after the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Alex Bowman will be on the pole. It’s the third time he’s sat on the Daytona 500 pole. His Hendricks Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson will start alongside him. Joey Logano and Alec Almirola won their duel races and will start in row two.

What’s the starting lineup?

  • Row 1: Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson
  • Row 2: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola
  • Row 3: Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric
  • Row 4: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott
  • Row 5: Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski
  • Row 6: Michael McDowell, Corey LaJoie
  • Row 7: Kevin Harvick, Todd Gilliland
  • Row 8: Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr.
  • Row 9: Zane Smith, Denny Hamlin
  • Row 10: Harrison Burton, Ryan Preece
  • Row 11: William Byron, Noah Gragson
  • Row 12: Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez
  • Row 13: Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick
  • Row 14: Austin Dillon, Justin Haley
  • Row 15: A.J. Allmendinger, Chase Briscoe
  • Row 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, B.J. McLeod
  • Row 17: Ty Gibbs, Conor Daly
  • Row 18: Cody Ware, Kyle Busch
  • Row 19: Tyler Dillon, Riley Herbst
  • Row 20: Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana

Who has the fastest practice times?

Jimmie Johnson was the quickest in the first practice with a 46.338 time and Brad Keselowski was the quickest in the final practice with a 47.071 time.

Who is the 2022 NASCAR champion?

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2023, in Florida.

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2023, in Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Joey Logano won the title last season and will enter the year as the defending champion.

Who has the most Daytona 500 wins?

Richard Petty has the most wins at the track with seven. Denny Hamlin has the most wins among active drivers with three. Dale Jarrett is the last driver to win from the pole, which came in 2000.

