2021 America East Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 America East women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Six of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament, which will begin Feb. 28 and run through March 12. Unlike the men’s tournament, there is an even number of teams on the women’s side and instead of pods, each game will be held at the campus site of the highest seeds.

There will be no fans in attendance for any of the tournament games due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here is the America East Conference tournament schedule.

FEBRUARY 28 – QUARTERFINALS

(3) UMass Lowell vs. (6) NJIT

(4) Albany vs. (5) New Hampshire

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Maine vs. TBD

(2) Stony Brook vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Blanca Millan, Maine: Millan, who was the 2019 conference player of the year, led Maine to an incredible season and the No. 1 seed in the America East tourney. She led the conference with 21.7 points per game. The Spain-native also added 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

Asiah Dingle, Stony Brook: Asiah Dingle is one member of a complete Seawolves team that has the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Dingle is averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 assists for Stony Brook this season.

Denise Solis, UMass Lowell: Solis finished in the Top 10 in scoring in the conference this season. The Riverhawks star averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 points per game. Solis is only a sophomore and could prove to be dangerous for UMass Lowell for years to come.

Helene Haegerstrand, Albany: Haegerstrand averaged 10.8 points per game in 16 games for the Great Danes. The Sweden native was named to the conference All-Rookie team last season.

Amanda Torres, New Hampshire: Torres finished the regular season averaging 12.2 points per game for New Hampshire in 19 games. She’s also second in steals per game with 2.2 – right behind Millan.