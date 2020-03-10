2020 SWAC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Southwestern Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 10 and run through March 14 with the first round being played at the campus of the highest-seeded school and the semifinals and championship game being played in Birmingham, Ala.

Eight of the conference’s 10 teams make the tournament.

Here’s the schedule for the SWAC tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 8 Alabama A&M

No. 4 Jackson State vs. No. 5 Alcorn State

No. 2 Southern vs. No. 7 Alabama State

No. 3 Texas Southern vs. No. 6 Grambling State

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

GERARD ANDRUS, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M: Gerard Andrus was one of the top players for Prairie View A&M during the regular season. He enters the tournament averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

TRISTAN JARRETT, JACKSON STATE: Tristan Jarrett is hoping to push Jackson State far in the SWAC tournament. Jarrett is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

TYRIK ARMSTRONG, TEXAS SOUTHERN: Tyrik Armstrong is among the SWAC’s top scorers. Armstrong is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists heading into the conference tournament.

DARIUS WILLIAMS, SOUTHERN: Darius Williams was among the conference’s top rebounders. The Southern senior forward enters the tournament averaging 6.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

TROYMAIN CROSBY, ALCORN STATE: Troymain Crosby was among the SWAC’s leading scorers. Armstrong finished the regular season with 13.8 points per game.

2019 CHAMPION

Prairie View defeated Texas Southern, 92-86. Gary Blackston was named MVP of the tournament.