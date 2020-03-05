2020 Summit League women's basketball tournament: Matchups players to know & more
The 2020 Summit League Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament is set to begin March 7 and run through March 10, taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Eight of the league’s nine teams made the tournament.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Here is the schedule of the Summit tournament.
MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND
No. 1 South Dakota vs. Omaha (Noon ET)
No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 North Dakota (2:30 p.m. ET)
MARCH 8 – FIRST ROUND
No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Western Illinois (Noon ET)
No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 North Dakota State (2:30 p.m. ET)
MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS
First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner
First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner
MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner
**
SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
5 PLAYERS TO KNOW
CIARA DUFFY, SOUTH DAKOTA: Ciara Duffy was named Summit League Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Duffy averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his senior season.
PAITON BURKHARD, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: Paiton Burkhard received All-Conference honors during the 2019-20 season. She averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during the season.
OLIVIA KAUFMANN, WESTERN ILLINOIS: Olivia Kauffman averaged 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, earning All-Conference honors. She enters the Summit tournament on a two-game 20-point scoring streak.
KENI JO LIPPE, ORAL ROBERTS: Keni Jo Lippe helped Oral Roberts to a No. 4 seed in the Summit League tournament. She averaged 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 2019-20.
MADISON NELSON, DENVER: Madison Nelson and Denver were good enough to earn the No. 4 seed. She averaged a double-double during the regular season – 19.3 points and 11.5 rebounds.
**
2019 CHAMPION
South Dakota State is the defending champion and looking for its 10th title in 12 seasons.