2020 Big South Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Big South Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 3 and runs through March 8. The tournament games are played at the home gym of the highest-seeded school.

Each of the conference’s 11 schools made the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Big South tournament.

MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND

No. 7 USC Upstate vs. No. 10 High Point (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 UNC Asheville vs. No. 11 Campbell (7 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Charleston Southern vs. No. 9 Presbyterian (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Winthrop vs. First Round Winner (12 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Gardner Webb vs. First Round Winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Radford vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Longwood vs. No. 5 Hampton (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (6 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (1 p.m. ET)

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

CARIK JONES, RADFORD: Carik Jones was named Big South Player of the Year. He is the first Radford player to ever win the honor. The redshirt junior guard is averaging 19.6 points and 5.5 assists per game this season.

JERMAINE MARROW, HAMPTON: Jermaine Marrow led the Big South in scoring during the regular season. He was averaging 24.3 points per game heading into the postseason.

PHLANDROUS FLEMING JR., CHARLESTON SOUTHERN: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was fourth in scoring in the conference. In 30 games, he averaged 17.6 points per game and led the conference in rebounding with 8.5 per game.

DEVON BAKER, UNC ASHEVILLE: Devon Baker helped UNC Asheville to the No. 6 seed in the tournament. He is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals per game this season.

NATE JOHNSON, GARDNER-WEBB: Nate Johnson is one of the top players on the defending-champion Gardner-Webb team. Johnson averaged 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds during the regular season.

2019 CHAMPION

Gardner-Webb is the defending Big South Conference tournament champion. D.J. Laster was named tournament MVP.