2 touchdowns in the 4th quarter secure a win for Tennessee State over Murray State 17-10

Telvin Hooks ran for 129 yards and scored a touchdown with less than two minutes to play, breaking a tie as Tennessee State defeated Murray State 17-10 on Saturday.

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed throughout the first three quarters and into the fourth. Ronald Butler completed a 2-yard pass to Wesley Samuels and Jamin Godfrey hit the extra point with 9:49 left to play to tie up the score at 10. Hooks capped a nine play, 67-yard drive with a 19-yard rush to score the second touchdown for Tennessee State and secure a win in its final game of the season.

Parks Frazier threw the only touchdown pass for the Racers (5-6, 3-4) in the first quarter to Pokey Harris. Marc Wynstra's 24-yard field goal pushed the lead to 10 at the beginning of the second before Tennessee State scored 17 unanswered points.