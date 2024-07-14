Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

1 thing separates Katie Ledecky from the rest, US Olympic swimming legend says

Ledecky has 10 Olympic medals and could leave Paris as a record-breaker

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Katie Ledecky will enter the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of the favorites in the pool, no matter which event she competes in.

The American swimming star has 10 Olympic medals, including seven gold and three silver. She took home gold medals in the 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle events and silver in the 400-meter and the 4x200-meter events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Katie Ledecky at time trials

Katie Ledecky of the United States looks on after winning the Women's 800m freestyle final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

If she wins at least three medals again, Ledecky will become the American record-holder for most medals by a female swimmer. Dara Torres, Jenny Thompson and Natalie Coughlin hold the record currently with 12 total.

Torres told Fox News Digital in a recent interview there was one thing that stood out to her that makes Ledecky the greatest Olympian of all time.

"I don’t think it’s necessarily the medal count to make her the greatest Olympian of all time," Torres said. "She’s going to be competing in her fourth Olympic Games. The thing that’s so special about Katie is she can swim a 100, and she can swim a mile. I swam a 100 – there’s no way I could swim a mile.

Katie Ledecky in 2021

Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after winning the gold medal in the 800m Freestyle for Women's Final during the Swimming Finals at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"So she has just this versatility that a lot of swimmers don’t have. I mean, obviously (Michael) Phelps did with all the different disciplines that he swam, but it’s so amazing the distances she can swim in and excels at."

Torres, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of her partnership with BOOST, said Ledecky faces stiff competition in the pool this year, but she hopes that she ends up breaking the medal mark.

Dara Torres at the 2022 ESPYs

Dara Torres at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Myself, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson hold the most number of Olympic medals, which is 12," she said. "I really hope to see her surpass that, which I think she will. She will be give a little bit of a run for her money and there are some great simmers out there, but she should be able to shine like she has in the past."

