Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is an ‘incredible leader for Team USA,’ swim legend Missy Franklin says

Ledecky is competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials this weekend

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The expectations for seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky are high heading into the Summer Olympics, but it's not just her dominance in the pool that makes her an invaluable member of Team USA’s success. 

Fellow Olympian Missy Franklin believes it’s Ledecky's role outside pool lanes that makes her one of the greats. 

Katie Ledecky smiles

Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after the preliminary heat for the women's 400-meter freestyle on the first day of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium June 15, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the Paris Games, Franklin spoke optimistically about Ledecky’s chances at this year’s Games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think she's going to show up like she always does. Katie knows when to perform. She's been doing it since 2012." 

It will be Ledecky’s fourth Olympics, and she is expected to solidify her spot during this weekend’s U.S. swimming trials. But the challengers are already lining up. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus and Canada’s Summer McIntosh present the biggest threat in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. 

Ledecky won gold in that event in 2016 but lost to Titmus in Tokyo. McIntosh then took over the world record in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, but Titmus claimed it back later that year at the world championships. 

Franklin agrees the competition will be fierce, but that’s when Ledecky shines. 

Katie Ledecky celebrates

USA's Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the final of the women's 1500-meter freestyle during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo July 28, 2021.  (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST MISSY FRANKLIN ON THE ‘MOST EPIC MOMENT’ FOR EVERY AMERICAN SWIMMER AHEAD OF 2024 GAMES

"Katie relishes the challenge," Franklin said. "She loves the competition. She loves having people that are going to push her to be even better."

Ledecky, 27, already has six individual Olympic gold medals, more than any female swimmer in the history of the sport. Anything more in Paris would only compliment her legendary career. But Franklin knows Ledecky’s role in Paris goes beyond the medal count. 

"I think Katie's an incredible role model," Franklin said. "She's an incredible leader for Team USA. I think alongside her accomplishments in the pool, she's also going to have amazing accomplishments outside of it when it comes to being that veteran for Team USA and really showing and leading the way with her experience or her knowledge." 

Missy Franklin hugs Katie Ledecky

Missy Franklin, left, of the United States celebrates with teammate Katie Ledecky after the women's 200-meter freestyle semifinals of the 16th FINA World Championships at the Kazan Arena Aug. 4, 2015, in Kazan, Russia. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ledecky was off to a strong start in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials Saturday. She finished the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:59.99. Her first-place finish was more than five seconds ahead of second-place finisher Paige Madden. 

The final is scheduled for Saturday night. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.