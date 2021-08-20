Kacie McDonnell investigates new myths, mysteries in 'Monsters Across America' Season 2

There are things that go bump in the night, and things that make no sound at all.

Kacie McDonnell is searching them out and investigating their origins in Season 2 of Fox Nation’s "Monsters Across America."

Join Kacie as she travels across the country in search of people and places connected to monster sightings, and maybe she’ll spot one herself.

One of her destinations lands Kacie at the base of the Sierra Nevada mountain range along the foothills of Yosemite, where the night crawlers have jolted locals for years.

‘TUCKER CARLSON ORIGINALS’ DISCOVERS SHOCKING REVELATIONS ABOUT UFO ACTIVITY ON FOX NATION

A grainy surveillance video went viral when it showed two figures with creepy, disembodied legs gliding across the lawn of a suburban home.

The owner of the tape has chosen to remain anonymous. But paranormal investigator Jeff Gonzalez has studied the case since the tapes started circulating.

"Many people think that these things have to appear at the foothills or the mountains and Yosemite," Gonzalez said. "But this original video came out of Fresno in a residential area."

Investigators tried to replicate the footage. They had a child walk across the yard, put a pair of pants on a wire, and even used a dummy. But nothing replicated the figures in the original video—until another surfaced in 2011.

"Even though they probably are marionettes, I'm guilty of watching them over and over and over again," one witness hypothesized,

If they’re not ghosts, then what are the so-called night crawlers, and where did they come from?

Some say they originated from spiritual residue of the raucous California Gold Rush. Others claim they’re poltergeist spirits or come from outer space.

Kacie ponders on the range of explanations: "But why here, why in the shadow of one of the most beautiful places in the nation?"

And what about the other supposedly-haunted-but-breathtaking U.S. destinations?

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

Kacie takes a gamble in Nevada investigating the numerous sightings of a monster of prehistoric proportions lurking in the second deepest lake in America.

Then, she heads to Washington State, where a half-bat and half-Sasquatch cryptid appears, as many suggest the recent volcanic eruption at Mount St. Helens might provide answers.

"Monsters Across America" Season 2 is available to stream now on Fox Nation.