Sear a chuck roast on both sides with olive oil salt & pepper, garlic salt.

Add a bay leaf, Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning and rosemary. (any seasoning)

Add 8 carrots, 3 large potatoes, a large sweet onion, sliced mushrooms, 2 stalks of celery diced. Put in pan.

Add 4 cups of red wine and 1 cup of chicken broth.

Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 30-45 min., then 325 degrees for 3 hours.