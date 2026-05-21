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HexClad Memorial Day sale: Gordon Ramsay's go-to cookware is up to 39% off

Spend at least $200 and get a free gift with your purchase

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
FOX News may be compensated for, or earn a commission if you buy through, our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.
Save on grill tools, pots, pans and more during Hexclad's Summer Sale.

Save on grill tools, pots, pans and more during Hexclad's Summer Sale. (HexClad)

HexClad's Summer Sale is one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen this year. Running through June 8, the event cuts prices across the Gordon Ramsay-backed cookware brand, from popular hybrid fry pans to cookout-ready grill tool sets (FOX is an investor in HexClad). Shoppers can save up to 39% on individual items, unlock bigger discounts through a buy-more, get-more deal and score free gifts on qualifying purchases over $200.

Trending deals

The Essentials bundle: $219 (39% off)
Sous-chef cutlery bundle, 10-piece: $699 (39% off)
The Complete Kitchen bundle: $1,499 (37% off)
Hot mitt and trivet duo: $39 (33% off)
Hybrid fry pan set with lids, 6-piece: $399 (25% off)
The Family Pasta bundle: $299 (25% off)
Hybrid pot set with lids, 6-piece: $379 (19% off)

BBQ Tool Set, 8-piece: $69 (30% off)

Original price: $99

Prepare for barbecue season with this discounted set. 

Prepare for barbecue season with this discounted set.  (HexClad)

Get everything you need to for grilling season in one package — currently $30 off during HexClad's sale. The rust-resistant spatula, tongs and fork have soft-grip handles that make all-day barbecues more comfortable. The set also includes four skewers and a basting brush.

READ MORE: The best Memorial Day deals, all in one place: Up to 80% off DeWalt, Shark, Levi's

12-inch hybrid fry pan and lid: $169 (15% off)

Original price: $199

Food sticks less on HexClad fry pans.

Food sticks less on HexClad fry pans. (HexClad)

HexClad's fry pan has a one-of-a-kind hybrid design that blends stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick pans for an option that cooks evenly and cleans quickly. The stay-cool handle prevents burns, while the oven- and dishwasher-safe cookware is made for different occasions, from weeknight meals to large get-togethers.

13-inch griddle pan: $135 (15% off)

Original price: $159

The large surface accommodates food for the whole family.

The large surface accommodates food for the whole family. (HexClad)

The 13-inch griddle pan uses a nonstick coating to prevent food from sticking and comes with an aluminum core for even heating. It's metal-utensil safe, and the extra-large cooking surface makes quick work of pancakes, burgers and everything in between.

12-inch barbecue pan: $119 (25% off)

Original price: $159

Grill vegetables and other sides safely in this vented pan.

Grill vegetables and other sides safely in this vented pan. (HexClad)

Grill veggies, seafood and other sides in this barbecue pan. The holes along the bottom help bring a smoky flavor to your food while ensuring smaller pieces don't fall through. At $40 off, the pan is one of the biggest discounts in the sale.

READ MORE: The 14 best Father's Day grilling gifts for barbecue-loving dads

Beechwood cutting board: $93 (15% off)

Original price: $109

Get a cutting board and charcuterie board all in one.

Get a cutting board and charcuterie board all in one. (HexClad)

For a showpiece that's still sturdy and long-lasting, go with HexClad's beechwood cutting board. The moderate-density surface resists knife marks and is durable enough to stand up to daily use. Doubling as a charcuterie board for large parties, it looks stunning on any kitchen countertop.

Sauté pan with lid: $178 (15% off)

Original price: $209

This sauté pan works well for searing, frying, braising and simmering.

This sauté pan works well for searing, frying, braising and simmering. (HexClad)

Create delicious sauces, stir-fries and other liquid-heavy meals in this lightweight 5.5-quart sauté pan. The raised sides stop splatter, while the TerraBond ceramic coating prevents stuck-on food. A tempered-glass lid also makes it easy to monitor ingredients while they cook.

Damascus steel knife set, 6-piece: $399 (39% off)

Original price: $654

These steel and pakkawood knives look stunning on your counter.

These steel and pakkawood knives look stunning on your counter. (HexClad)

At 39% off, the biggest discount on this list, HexClad's Damascus steel knives have green pakkawood handles that help them stand out in any kitchen, and the hand-sharpened blades slice through meats and veggies with ease. The set includes a chef's knife, bread knife and multiple paring knives, as well as a sharpener.

Salt and pepper grinder set: $199 (37% off)

Original price: $318

10 adjustable settings let you find the perfect grind.

10 adjustable settings let you find the perfect grind. (HexClad)

These salt and pepper grinders feature heavy-duty aluminum bodies and 10 adjustable grind settings, letting you season everything from steaks to salads exactly how you like. The black and gunmetal finishes add a modern touch to your kitchen. Grab the set while it's more than $100 off.

Kitchen utensils set: $212 (15% off)

Original price: $249

Use these utensils safely on any of HexClad's pots and pans.

Use these utensils safely on any of HexClad's pots and pans. (HexClad)

HexClad specifically designed these utensils for its other cookware, but they function with any metal-safe pots and pans. Whether you're using a large basting spoon, spatulas or whisks, you get all the tools you need in a durable stainless steel finish. Each utensil stores neatly in the black ceramic crock, complete with a nonslip base.

READ MORE: Cookout season is here: These are the best grills to buy before Memorial Day

Stainless steel mixing bowl set: $84 (15% off)

Original price: $99

Prep and store food in these stainless steel bowls.

Prep and store food in these stainless steel bowls. (HexClad)

This set of stainless steel mixing bowls doubles as storage containers with vacuum-sealing lids and date-setting dials to track freshness. Three sizes make it easy to prep and store meals or snacks.

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Cocktail shaker: $84 (15% off)

Original price: $99

This shaker is leakproof with a nonslip base.

This shaker is leakproof with a nonslip base. (HexClad)

Created in collaboration with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, this decadent cocktail shaker elevates your mixed drinks with style. It's meant to mimic the sleek look of gin bottles, and its double-wall vacuum insulation helps keep ice from melting too quickly. The leakproof design also keeps every pour mess-free.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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