HexClad Memorial Day sale: Gordon Ramsay's go-to cookware is up to 39% off

HexClad's Summer Sale is one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen this year. Running through June 8, the event cuts prices across the Gordon Ramsay-backed cookware brand, from popular hybrid fry pans to cookout-ready grill tool sets (FOX is an investor in HexClad). Shoppers can save up to 39% on individual items, unlock bigger discounts through a buy-more, get-more deal and score free gifts on qualifying purchases over $200.

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The Essentials bundle: $219 (39% off)

Sous-chef cutlery bundle, 10-piece: $699 (39% off)

The Complete Kitchen bundle: $1,499 (37% off)

Hot mitt and trivet duo: $39 (33% off)

Hybrid fry pan set with lids, 6-piece: $399 (25% off)

The Family Pasta bundle: $299 (25% off)

Hybrid pot set with lids, 6-piece: $379 (19% off)

Original price: $99

Get everything you need to for grilling season in one package — currently $30 off during HexClad's sale. The rust-resistant spatula, tongs and fork have soft-grip handles that make all-day barbecues more comfortable. The set also includes four skewers and a basting brush.

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Original price: $199

HexClad's fry pan has a one-of-a-kind hybrid design that blends stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick pans for an option that cooks evenly and cleans quickly. The stay-cool handle prevents burns, while the oven- and dishwasher-safe cookware is made for different occasions, from weeknight meals to large get-togethers.

Original price: $159

The 13-inch griddle pan uses a nonstick coating to prevent food from sticking and comes with an aluminum core for even heating. It's metal-utensil safe, and the extra-large cooking surface makes quick work of pancakes, burgers and everything in between.

Original price: $159

Grill veggies, seafood and other sides in this barbecue pan. The holes along the bottom help bring a smoky flavor to your food while ensuring smaller pieces don't fall through. At $40 off, the pan is one of the biggest discounts in the sale.

READ MORE: The 14 best Father's Day grilling gifts for barbecue-loving dads

Original price: $109

For a showpiece that's still sturdy and long-lasting, go with HexClad's beechwood cutting board. The moderate-density surface resists knife marks and is durable enough to stand up to daily use. Doubling as a charcuterie board for large parties, it looks stunning on any kitchen countertop.

Original price: $209

Create delicious sauces, stir-fries and other liquid-heavy meals in this lightweight 5.5-quart sauté pan. The raised sides stop splatter, while the TerraBond ceramic coating prevents stuck-on food. A tempered-glass lid also makes it easy to monitor ingredients while they cook.

Original price: $654

At 39% off, the biggest discount on this list, HexClad's Damascus steel knives have green pakkawood handles that help them stand out in any kitchen, and the hand-sharpened blades slice through meats and veggies with ease. The set includes a chef's knife, bread knife and multiple paring knives, as well as a sharpener.

Original price: $318

These salt and pepper grinders feature heavy-duty aluminum bodies and 10 adjustable grind settings, letting you season everything from steaks to salads exactly how you like. The black and gunmetal finishes add a modern touch to your kitchen. Grab the set while it's more than $100 off.

Original price: $249

HexClad specifically designed these utensils for its other cookware, but they function with any metal-safe pots and pans. Whether you're using a large basting spoon, spatulas or whisks, you get all the tools you need in a durable stainless steel finish. Each utensil stores neatly in the black ceramic crock, complete with a nonslip base.

READ MORE: Cookout season is here: These are the best grills to buy before Memorial Day

Original price: $99

This set of stainless steel mixing bowls doubles as storage containers with vacuum-sealing lids and date-setting dials to track freshness. Three sizes make it easy to prep and store meals or snacks.

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Original price: $99

Created in collaboration with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, this decadent cocktail shaker elevates your mixed drinks with style. It's meant to mimic the sleek look of gin bottles, and its double-wall vacuum insulation helps keep ice from melting too quickly. The leakproof design also keeps every pour mess-free.