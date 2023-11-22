Thanksgiving whiskey pairings

It’s often said that Thanksgiving is all about the food. But for our November Scotch salon, it’s about the food and drink.

So, we’ll do a "Happy Hour" and pair scotches with everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Cook up an item or two – and compare tasting notes from an array of scotches, bourbons and whiskeys. Or, just sit back with your beverage of choice and get an idea of what to pair with your banquet.

5 FACTS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THANKSGIVING YOU CAN SHARE BETWEEN BITES OF TURKEY THIS HOLIDAY

Some ideas: Oban 18 or Talisker 10 (or older) with turkey. Ballantine’s 12 (specifically the 12) with green bean casserole. Glenmorangie 10 or Speyburn 10 with stuffing.

Turkey:

Bulleit

Glen Scotia 15 or 16

Oban 18

Royal Brackla 12 or 16

Tamdhu 10

Stuffing:

Auchentoshan (any expression)

Mortlach 12

Irish Whisky (Jameson, Redbreast, Green Spot/Yellow Spot, or anything which is triple distilled)

Green Bean Casserole:

Ballantine’s 12

Redbreast

Beans/Peas/Vegetables:

Arran Machrie Moor

Jura Superstition

Cranberry Sauce:

Angel’s Envy Rye

Templeton Rye

anCnoc

Mashed Potatoes/Mac & Cheese/Creamed Corn:

Ardbeg 10

Macallan 12 or 18

Pumpkin Pie:

Chivas Regal

Glenrothes

Fruit Pie:

Brenne (a French whisky which tastes like bubblegum)

Booker’s

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

Pecan Pie:

Elmer T. Lee

Henry McKenna 10

Maker’s Mark 46

Chocolate Dessert:

Glen Garioch 12

Lagavulin 16

Laphroaig 10 or 15

Yamazaki 18"

I hope everybody has a wonderful Thanksgiving. Don't drink and drive, but enjoy some of these scotches and pairings.