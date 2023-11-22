Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends Recipes

Thanksgiving whiskey pairings

Delicious drink pairings to complement your favorite holiday dinner staples

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Cringeworthy things your family doesn't want to talk about this Thanksgiving Video

Cringeworthy things your family doesn't want to talk about this Thanksgiving

Gathering with family around the holidays often leads to intriguing conversations, but certain topics should be absolutely avoided. Here's what these Americans dodge.

It’s often said that Thanksgiving is all about the food. But for our November Scotch salon, it’s about the food and drink

So, we’ll do a "Happy Hour" and pair scotches with everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Cook up an item or two – and compare tasting notes from an array of scotches, bourbons and whiskeys. Or, just sit back with your beverage of choice and get an idea of what to pair with your banquet.

5 FACTS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THANKSGIVING YOU CAN SHARE BETWEEN BITES OF TURKEY THIS HOLIDAY

Nightlife-Stock-Images

Male hand with glass of whiskey or brandy on bar counter (iStock/Getty Images)

Some ideas: Oban 18 or Talisker 10 (or older) with turkey. Ballantine’s 12 (specifically the 12) with green bean casserole. Glenmorangie 10 or Speyburn 10 with stuffing.

Turkey:

Bulleit

Glen Scotia 15 or 16

Oban 18

Royal Brackla 12 or 16

Tamdhu 10

Stuffing:

Auchentoshan (any expression)

Mortlach 12

Irish Whisky (Jameson, Redbreast, Green Spot/Yellow Spot, or anything which is triple distilled)

Green Bean Casserole:

Ballantine’s 12

Redbreast

Beans/Peas/Vegetables:

Arran Machrie Moor

Jura Superstition

Cranberry Sauce:

Angel’s Envy Rye

Templeton Rye

anCnoc

Mashed Potatoes/Mac & Cheese/Creamed Corn:

Ardbeg 10

Macallan 12 or 18

Pumpkin Pie:

Chivas Regal

Glenrothes

Fruit Pie:

Brenne (a French whisky which tastes like bubblegum)
Booker’s

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

Pecan Pie:

Elmer T. Lee

Henry McKenna 10

Maker’s Mark 46

Chocolate Dessert:

Glen Garioch 12

Lagavulin 16

Laphroaig 10 or 15

Yamazaki 18"

I hope everybody has a wonderful Thanksgiving. Don't drink and drive, but enjoy some of these scotches and pairings.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.