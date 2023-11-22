Thanksgiving whiskey pairings

It’s often said that Thanksgiving is all about the food. But for our November Scotch salon, it’s about the food and drink.
So, we’ll do a "Happy Hour" and pair scotches with everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes.
Cook up an item or two – and compare tasting notes from an array of scotches, bourbons and whiskeys. Or, just sit back with your beverage of choice and get an idea of what to pair with your banquet.
Some ideas: Oban 18 or Talisker 10 (or older) with turkey. Ballantine’s 12 (specifically the 12) with green bean casserole. Glenmorangie 10 or Speyburn 10 with stuffing.
Turkey:
Bulleit
Glen Scotia 15 or 16
Oban 18
Royal Brackla 12 or 16
Tamdhu 10
Stuffing:
Auchentoshan (any expression)
Mortlach 12
Irish Whisky (Jameson, Redbreast, Green Spot/Yellow Spot, or anything which is triple distilled)
Green Bean Casserole:
Ballantine’s 12
Redbreast
Beans/Peas/Vegetables:
Arran Machrie Moor
Jura Superstition
Cranberry Sauce:
Angel’s Envy Rye
Templeton Rye
anCnoc
Mashed Potatoes/Mac & Cheese/Creamed Corn:
Ardbeg 10
Macallan 12 or 18
Pumpkin Pie:
Chivas Regal
Glenrothes
Fruit Pie:
Brenne (a French whisky which tastes like bubblegum)
Booker’s
Balvenie Caribbean Cask
Pecan Pie:
Elmer T. Lee
Henry McKenna 10
Maker’s Mark 46
Chocolate Dessert:
Glen Garioch 12
Lagavulin 16
Laphroaig 10 or 15
Yamazaki 18"
I hope everybody has a wonderful Thanksgiving. Don't drink and drive, but enjoy some of these scotches and pairings.