'Prepared Not Scared: Your Go-To Guide for Staying Safe in an Unsafe World' by Bill Stanton

From the publisher: What do a CIA spy, FBI cyber-security expert, EMT, firefighter, thoracic surgeon, NYPD police chief, pastor, attorney, Secret Service psychologist, and a Special Forces Green Beret have in common? Two things: Like you, they all care about the safety and security of their families. And they all look to Bill Stanton for the practical, life-saving tips and advice that can help them prepare for the worst.

In Prepared Not Scared, author Bill Stanton has amassed more than 500 years of combined security experience and advice through his connections with world-class experts in criminology, psychology, military science, self-defense, technology, and emergency preparedness. But Prepared Not Scared is no dense, plodding textbook. It moves rapidly, with dramatic storytelling, fascinating expert interviews, practical street-smart advice, and Stanton’s own brand of no-hold’s-barred humor.



Peppered with useful tips, actionable bullet points, and factoids, the book is both an entertaining read and an easy-to-use reference manual that will help you understand and incorporate the advice into your daily life. With each chapter you read, you will increase your chances of protecting yourself from ever becoming a victim of:

Child abduction

Home invasion

Active shooter situations

Identity theft

Terrorism

Sexual assault

Pet injury or abduction

Con jobs

School violence

Workplace harassment

Opioid abuse

Drug addition

Auto safety and security

Cyber crime

Personal security breaches

With Stanton’s help, you’ll also learn how to quickly identify the bad guys and know exactly how to react in potentially dangerous situations. In all, Prepared Not Scared will give you peace of mind and the confidence of knowing that you have all the tools and knowledge you need to survive and thrive in these trying, sometimes, terrifying times.