The reckless policies of our leaders cost my daughter her life and legacy

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We are simple travelers through this world.

We arrive with nothing, and someday we will leave with nothing material in our hands. What remains after us is the love we gave, the people we protected, the truths we defended, and the legacy we leave behind in the hearts of others. But we are not permanent citizens of this earth. Our lives are fragile, temporary, and uncertain, and that truth alone should humble every person who seeks power, influence, or authority over the lives of others.

Yet there is a sadness in modern society that goes beyond politics itself. It is the sadness of people who truly believe this world is all there is. That existence begins at birth and ends in darkness. That there is no higher accountability, no eternal meaning, no moral order greater than temporary political victories, social status, ideological trends, or material comfort.

I’M THE SON OF A MEXICAN IMMIGRANT. DEMOCRATS HATE THE AMERICA SHE LOVES

I cannot accept that view of humanity.

Because if this life is only about power, performance, and self-gratification, then it becomes easier to justify almost anything in pursuit of those goals. Wisdom disappears. Humility disappears. Human beings become abstractions inside political equations instead of souls carrying immeasurable value.

My parents immigrated legally to America from a third-world tribal country. They came here believing in the principles, freedoms, opportunities, and responsibilities this nation represented. They did not come demanding America abandon its identity to accommodate them. They believed becoming American carried obligations as well as opportunities.

They worked, sacrificed, assimilated, contributed, obeyed the law, and respected the country that opened its doors to them. And for a long time, America did not disappoint them.

Until its leaders did.

Because what many modern political voices fail to understand is that a nation cannot survive indefinitely when compassion becomes detached from wisdom, responsibility, order, and truth. A country is not merely an economic zone or a collection of competing interests. It is a fragile moral agreement between citizens, laws, culture, sacrifice, and shared accountability.

Welcoming people legally, thoughtfully, and responsibly into that system is one thing. Pretending borders, vetting, consequences, and national cohesion no longer matter is something entirely different.

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And the people who ultimately pay the price for those reckless ideas are almost never the powerful voices promoting them.

That is why it is so difficult to understand the voices who endlessly speak of compassion while supporting policies that recklessly endanger innocent people. These voices often behave as though their beliefs carry no trade-offs, no consequences, and no innocent victims. But every policy has a cost. Every ideology eventually reaches real families, real communities, and real human lives.

Katie was one of those trade-offs.

Sacrificed for ideological vanity, political ambition, and reckless policies defended more passionately than the innocent people endangered by them. The people promoting these ideas will never admit this openly, of course. They speak in abstractions, slogans, and moral performances because acknowledging the human cost would require confronting their own responsibility.

Katie did not have enough time in this world to finish writing the legacy she was creating. Her story was still unfolding. Her life was still becoming. The family she may have built, the people she would have inspired, the love she would have shared, the joy she would have brought into this world — all of it was cut short.

And still there are voices who continue acting as though these tragedies are acceptable losses in pursuit of their version of compassion.

But compassion without wisdom is not virtue. It becomes vanity disguised as morality.

There are many who loudly advocate for limitless immigration policies, open borders in practice, and systems with little regard for vetting, criminal background, health concerns, or long-term societal consequences. They frame these positions as enlightened and humane while dismissing anyone who questions them as cruel or fearful. Yet many of these same voices will never personally suffer the consequences of the policies they promote. They remain insulated from the instability, violence, and suffering their ideas can unleash on ordinary families.

More troubling is the refusal to confront root causes honestly. If nations are collapsing under corruption, cartel violence, economic dysfunction, or political failure, how is the moral solution simply to drain those countries of their citizens and relocate them indefinitely into America? Is the answer truly to incentivize millions to leave their homelands through promises of benefits, special considerations, and taxpayer-funded support that would never be offered to struggling American citizens themselves?

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How is that wisdom?

How is that sustainable?

How is that justice?

And where were these moral voices while migrants themselves were being exploited?

Where were they when cartels built billion-dollar industries trafficking desperate people across dangerous terrain? Where were they while women were assaulted, children abused, migrants extorted, and countless lives destroyed during perilous journeys north? Reckless policies did not eliminate suffering. They redistributed it while empowering some of the most evil criminal organizations in the world.

Real compassion requires more than slogans, hashtags, suburban yard signs, or public performances designed to signal moral superiority. Real compassion requires responsibility, sacrifice, foresight, and wisdom. If people truly believe they possess solutions, then they should dedicate their own resources, labor, time, and lives toward rebuilding struggling nations, strengthening institutions abroad, and helping people flourish where they were born whenever possible.

Using the wealth of others to impose dangerous social experiments on society is not noble. Declaring yourself compassionate while knowingly accepting innocent victims as the price of your ideology is not moral courage. It is knowledge without wisdom.

And knowledge without wisdom, especially when paired with political power, becomes deeply dangerous.

A healthy society survives not merely through intelligence, but through moral clarity. Wisdom asks difficult questions before tragedy occurs, not after. Wisdom understands that good intentions alone do not erase destructive outcomes. Wisdom recognizes that innocent lives are not acceptable collateral damage in pursuit of ideological visions.

AMERICA MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN FAITH, ORDER AND A CULTURE OF LAWLESSNESS

Most importantly, wisdom remembers that human beings are not gods.

And if there truly is something beyond this life — if this world is not the end but merely the beginning of eternity — then perhaps the greatest human error is pride itself.

I often wonder how many people who spend their lives proclaiming their own moral superiority have considered what they would say if they someday found themselves standing at the entrance to the next world. What explanation would possibly be enough? What defense could justify the suffering, destruction, or innocent lives sacrificed in service of ideology, ego, or political ambition?

Because I do not believe eternity will be entered through self-congratulation or political righteousness. I do not believe anyone arrives there boasting in the first person — pointing to themselves, their activism, their status, their supposed goodness, or the causes they championed on earth.

If anything, I suspect the opposite.

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Grace cannot be demanded. Wisdom cannot coexist with arrogance. And perhaps the people most prepared for the next world will not be those who spent their lives announcing their own virtue, but those who approached existence with humility, repentance, gratitude, and an understanding that none of us are greater than the God who gave us life in the first place.

We are only travelers here.

Temporary souls moving through a temporary world, entrusted with fragile lives and enormous moral responsibility toward one another.

Someday every political slogan, every public performance, every ideological trend, and every earthly institution will disappear. What will remain is whether we pursued truth over vanity, wisdom over applause, and genuine love of humanity over hollow displays of self-righteousness.

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This life matters deeply. But it is not all there is.

And perhaps a society that truly remembered that truth would govern itself with far more humility, restraint, accountability, and wisdom than we see today.

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