NHL teams honor Kyle Busch with tribute after shocking death

Tributes continued to pour in on Thursday after NASCAR star Kyle Busch died at the age of 41 following an undisclosed illness.

Before Game 1 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes honored Busch with a memorial tribute on the Lenovo Center jumbotron.

The Vegas Golden Knights also shared a message on social media, a touching tribute to Busch.

TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION KYLE BUSCH TRAGICALLY DIES AT 41 AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

"We are heartbroken to hear of Kyle's passing. Our deepest condolences to the Busch family and all those that knew him. We will miss you in Vegas," the Golden Knights posted.

Montreal defeated Carolina, 6-2, to open the series.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation, leaves behind one of the most decorated careers in NASCAR history.

The sports world continued rallying around Busch’s family, friends, and longtime fans throughout Thursday.

Inside the NASCAR garage, drivers and teams continued processing the news just days before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Absolutely cannot comprehend this news," former teammate Denny Hamlin wrote. "We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

KYLE BUSCH SENDS HAMLIN CHILLING THREAT, NASCAR WIFE IS 'AMERICA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL' & 1ST BLACK FEMALE WRECKED

Brad Keselowski added, "Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones."

NASCAR confirmed the Memorial Day weekend race in Charlotte will continue as scheduled.

Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith described Busch as "a champion among champions" whose competitiveness and driving style helped make him one of the sport’s most recognizable stars.

Busch earned his final Truck Series victory at Dover just days before his death. After the race, he was asked why winning never gets old.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because you never know when the last one is."

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Brexton and Lennix.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela