Paula Deen's Chilled Shrimp and Rice Salad

Celebrity chef Paula Deen shares her culinary expertise on 'Fox & Friends'!

Chilled Shrimp and Rice Salad

Ingredients

2 pounds of shrimp

Old bay seasoning

4 cups cooked. And cooled white rice

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

1 cup chopped celery stalks and leaves

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

Pepper

Directions

Shell, devein, and remove the tails from the shrimp, then cut them in half length wise. Boil the shrimp with a sprinkling of Old Bay Seasoning and let cool.

In a large bowl, combine shrimp, rice, green pepper, celery and mayonnaise.

Season to taste with pepper and additional Old Bay Seasoning

Mix well, cover and chill overnight.