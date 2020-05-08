Expand / Collapse search
Paula Deen's Chilled Shrimp and Rice Salad

Chilled Shrimp and Rice Salad

Ingredients
2 pounds of shrimp
Old bay seasoning
4 cups cooked. And cooled white rice
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 cup chopped celery stalks and leaves
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise 
Pepper

Directions
Shell, devein, and remove the tails from the shrimp, then cut them in half length wise.  Boil the shrimp with a sprinkling of Old Bay Seasoning and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine shrimp, rice, green pepper, celery and mayonnaise.
Season to taste with pepper and additional Old Bay Seasoning 
Mix well, cover and chill overnight.