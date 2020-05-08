Paula Deen's Chilled Shrimp and Rice Salad
Celebrity chef Paula Deen shares her culinary expertise on 'Fox & Friends'!
Chilled Shrimp and Rice Salad
Ingredients
2 pounds of shrimp
Old bay seasoning
4 cups cooked. And cooled white rice
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 cup chopped celery stalks and leaves
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
Pepper
Directions
Shell, devein, and remove the tails from the shrimp, then cut them in half length wise. Boil the shrimp with a sprinkling of Old Bay Seasoning and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine shrimp, rice, green pepper, celery and mayonnaise.
Season to taste with pepper and additional Old Bay Seasoning
Mix well, cover and chill overnight.