'Make America Healthy Again' by Dr. Nicole Saphier

From the publisher: The American health care system is collapsing, and people are looking for someone to blame. The truth is, this isn't a government problem. It's our own fault. In this thought-provoking book, board certified physician Nicole Saphier calls on all Americans to take responsibility for their individual health.

Americans are notoriously unhealthy--we eat too much, drink too much, and sit too much. When 80% of cardiovascular disease and 40% of all cancer cases could be prevented by simple lifestyle changes, it is time to take a deeper look at the problem and ask who is really responsible. Saphier contends that by getting healthier, we can reduce the astronomical cost of treatment. We don't need socialized medicine--we need to take better care of ourselves.

In Make America Healthy Again, Saphier combines historical events, economic trends, essential lifestyle advice, and her own perspective to offer concrete solutions to address this massive problem. As she examines a wide range of topics, including the leading causes of death, mental health stigma, social media, physician burnout, and the opioid crisis, Saphier offers a much-needed alternative perspective on the healthcare debate.

The only way to lower healthcare costs for everyone is to stop incentivizing bad health decisions. Plans like ""Medicare for all"" would allow Americans to continue to eat poorly and lead sedentary lives. We can't keep expecting doctors to fix behaviors that we won't, she argues. It's only going to get worse unless we take action. It's up to the American people to make America healthy again.