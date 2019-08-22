Janice Dean's grilled doughnuts

Introducing Grilled Doughnuts - toasty, caramelized grilled doughnuts topped with ice cream and chocolate fudge sauce! YES!

prep time 5 MINS

cook time 2 MINS

total time 7 MINS

SERVINGS: 6

Ingredients:

-6 glazed yeast doughnuts

-6 TBSP unsalted butter at room temperature

-1 pint ice cream

-Fresh strawberries or raspberries

-Toppings like fudge sauce, whipped cream, etc (optional)

Instructions:

Turn a gas grill to medium heat, lower the cover, and preheat for 5-10 minutes, until hot.

Slice the doughnuts in half, and spread the cut side of each doughnut with a thin layer of butter.

Grill the doughnuts, cut side down first, for about 60 seconds per side. Watch them carefully, especially when the glazed side is down, since the sugar can go from nicely caramelized to burnt in no time. Grill times may vary, so it’s best to watch them throughout the cooking process.

Once toasted on both sides, remove the doughnuts from the grill and let them cool until they’re warm but not hot. Top the warm doughnuts with a scoop of ice cream, fresh berries, and any other toppings you’d like, like fudge sauce or whipped cream. Serve and EAT immediately.

