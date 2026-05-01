Far-Left podcaster Jennifer Welch calls Doris Burke 'MAGA-style propagandist' for SGA criticism

Jennifer Welch, co-host of the "I’ve Had It" podcast, is easily one of the most vile, divisive, liberal hacks in media today.

Welch, who won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast Episode in March 2026, has called Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker "the most sexist white supremacist" she has ever seen in her life (at the time), claimed Charlie Kirk "justified" his own death, and more awful, profanity-laced diatribes over the years.

Now she’s attacking female broadcasters on a podcast from Dianna Russini’s former employer, The Athletic.

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While appearing on "The Sports Gossip Show," hosted by liberals Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder, Welch spoke on a litany of things related to sports. The role of sports in social change, why she hates that the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a pre-game prayer (invocation) before every home tip-off, how she "doesn’t want to enjoy sports with them (Republicans)," and more nonsense.

One of the strangest things Welch said was that female broadcaster for ESPN, Doris Burke, was a "MAGA-style propagandist" for claiming that Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and reigning regular season and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a "foul merchant."

Burke called SGA a "free throw merchant" on the broadcast of Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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After play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen was astonished that SGA has been to the free throw line so many times saying, "He’s been to the free throw line 7 times in the first 4 and a half minutes." Burke responded with, "There's a reason NBA Twitter likes to call him the free throw merchant, Mike."

Say what you want about Burke’s tenure as a lead broadcaster for some of the NBA's biggest games, but you can’t say she was lying here. Many NBA fans are frustrated watching the game they love turn into soccer with players flailing and flopping left and right to get cheap calls, so they can get to the free throw line.

No one is better at manipulating the system and drawing questionable calls than SGA. That’s a fact.

Up unto that quote by Burke, as said by Outkick’s Mark Harris, "SGA averaged 8.8 free-throw attempts per game during the [2024-2025] regular season, which was the second-highest rate in the league , only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.6). He's gotten to the line even more during the [2025] playoffs , averaging 9.9 attempts…"

In the 2026 NBA Playoffs, SGA is averaging a whopping 12.3 free throw attempts per game. That’s absolute insanity.

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As for explaining the "MAGA-style propaganda" line, all the hosts did were laugh and nod along, without having an ounce of journalistic integrity asking her to explain the outlandish claim, or push her on the fact that SGA gets to the line more than anyone this postseason and is regularly in the top two of free throw attempts per game the previous three regular and postseasons.

Welch went on to say that Burke was a "Thunder hater" and a "SGA hater", as well as claim that what Doris Burke has done "is not objective journalism" despite the fact that the stats claim otherwise. Like most of what Welch says, it’s based on willful ignorance and emotion rather than facts. That’s her bread and butter. She’ll villanize folks in sports and politics without a shred of evidence to back up her claims, and go on a character assassination rampage because she has nothing else. She is the pot calling the kettle black over and over again.

After laughably stating, "We haven’t seen anything like [SGA] since Michael Jordan," Welch, unprompted, discussed the idea that she "needs to support women in sports."

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Welch said, "I support honesty above everything else." Good grief, woman. You can’t even tell us what a woman is, and you may be the biggest hypocrite in media. There aren’t many people that lie more in their coverage of sports, politics, and culture than Welch. Honesty isn’t in her vocabulary.

Here’s proof:

Welch wrapped up her lengthy, nonsensical argumentation claiming "All of these haters. All of these jealous basketball fans," prompted by Burke’s comments, "they clamor on, ‘Well [SGA] is only good because of his free throws."

No sane basketball fan, with an ounce of understanding of the game and SGA’s play, and especially not Burke, would claim SGA is only good because he can manipulate his way to the free throw line. "Objective journalism" would tell Welch that SGA’s mid range is elite, his ability to read a defense, drawing that defense to collapse on pick and rolls, opening lanes for teammates to pass to, and his change of pace are among the best in the league. SGA is not simply a free throw shooter, but he is objectively, a "free throw merchant."

Sit this one out, Welch. You’re out of your league.