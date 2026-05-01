Would you want your college football coach posing for Vanity Fair?

When you think of SEC football coaches, you probably think of rough-and-tumble dudes.

Guys' guys like Kirby Smart, Pete Golding and Clark Lea come to mind. Coaches who look like they could still scrap a little.

Now, imagine one of those guys poses for Vanity Fair.

The trolls would be louder than any 100,000-seat college football stadium in September could ever wish to be, and rightly so.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

I'm sure there's one coach that you thought of during our little experiment that would fit right in on the cover of Vanity Fair though, isn't there?

The mystery coach that will be in this month's issue is probably exactly who you have in mind.

Tada! Are you surprised? You shouldn't be.

NICK SABAN CORRECTS SHANE GILLIS AFTER COMEDIAN JOKES COACH OVERSAW CHEATING DURING STORIED ALABAMA TENURE

Yes, it would appear that Lane Monty Kiffin will be providing that tanned face and body-by-yoga to the boys and girls at Vanity Fair later this month.

I must reiterate, can you imagine Kirby Smart or Brent Venables in a pair of designer jeans and a Gucci T-shirt with a duck-lipped smirk plastered on their face?

I will keep saying it over and over again, Kiffin will more than likely crush it at LSU, but his offseason has certainly been one that's been littered with distractions.

Granted, Kiffin brings some of it on himself with the way he trolls his opponents — and even former teams — on social media.

Speaking of which, the fine folks on X had an absolute field day at Kiffin's expense, giving the new Tigers head coach a taste of his own medicine.

Kiffin can take it as well as he can dish it out, so I have no doubt these trolls aren't bothering him.

Just a funny parasocial back-and-forth between some of the most passionate fans in sports and one of the best provocateurs the SEC has seen since Steve Spurrier.

The funniest part of all of this, though, is that Kiffin may have gotten this whole Vanity Fair idea from a rather unlikely source.

Well, well, well! The plot thickens.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless, it's comforting to see Kiffin still marches to the beat of his own drum.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.