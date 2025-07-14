Golf shirts and pants that transition from the course to the office

Once reserved for the fairways or the country club setting, golf clothing — such as polos, stretchy trousers, lightweight quarter-zips, boat shoes and penny loafers — is now a popular style in modern business environments. With companies shifting toward business-casual dress codes, performance fabrics that wick sweat, offer four-way stretch and combat odors are pulling double duty in the office.

Here are 10 items that bridge the gap between the greens and the office.

These Amazon golf pants have functional features like moisture-wicking fabric, four-way stretch for mobility, and a slim-fit, flat-front, tailored silhouette. The pockets are designed to hold tees and cards, while the versatile neutral tones make them seamless under a blazer or with Oxfords. If you’re looking for fewer neutrals and more bright pops of color, consider this similar option .

Original price: $98

This polo from Peter Millar offers all the flexibility, moisture-wicking capabilities and odor-resistance of a golf polo, except with a dressy work-appropriate silhouette. The spread collar and refined three-button placket give it a sharp, dressier appearance, making it ideal for client meetings and course appeal! For a sportier yet still polished look, this Linden iteration also dries fast, resists odors and provides UPF protection—all while staying neat under a sport coat or on its own.

Made from soft cotton, this Eddie Bauer polo strikes a balance between dignified and casual. It breathes well, resists pilling and maintains a crisp look when layered under a sweater or blazer or paired with the brand’s wrinkle-proof sport chinos . A solid choice for days you want comfort without sacrificing preppy polish.

Original price: $148

These golf trousers from Rhone offer a sleek finish and slim, tailored cut without being overly dressy. They resist wrinkling, wick away sweat and look smart paired with loafers like these after a round.

Original price: $65

With a collar and breathable knit fabric, this Under Armour polo keeps you cool in a casual work environment just as well as a sunny spot on the fairway. This similar Under Armour polo mixes lightweight performance fabric with a structured aesthetic.

These Amazon Essentials golf pants have a straight-leg fit that feels lightweight and dry, even on hot, muggy days. Take your pick between six neutral colors that each resemble dress slacks but feel like workout gear. For women seeking the same function and style, Amazon Essentials offers these stretch-twill chinos .

Made from 100% polyester twill with a comfort waistband, these Peter Millar pants maintain a clean, chino aesthetic similar to sharp dress pants but with an athletic feel and easy-care fabric. Some colors are on sale, so if you’re looking to score a deal, now's the time. A similar style is also available for women.

