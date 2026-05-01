Van Hollen backs embattled Dem with Nazi-linked tattoo, says ‘second chances’ matter

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Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., pushed back against criticism of U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner over his "Nazi tattoo" and past online comments, arguing that Platner’s behavior may be linked to PTSD stemming from his deployment to Afghanistan and that he deserves a second chance.

Platner, an Army and Marine Corps veteran, is vying to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Now that Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspended her Senate campaign Thursday, Platner has become the leading Democratic candidate in Maine’s U.S. Senate race.

In an interview with Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, Van Hollen described Platner as a candidate that "can beat Susan Collins" and appeal to a broad coalition of supporters, particularly blue-collar workers, labor groups and Native American tribes. Van Hollen said although Platner has had his "ups and downs," he has proven able to connect with voters.

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"The dude has a Nazi tattoo," Sherman asked. "How do you view that?" He went on to suggest that would be "disqualifying" to run for office.

"Let's take a couple issues, including the comments he's made in the past," Van Hollen said. "I mean, he's been very clear that he went into combat on behalf of the United States. He went through a really rough period, a PTSD-type period."

"He himself said there are lots of things he's done and said that he completely regrets, and I do believe people should have second chances and that people can learn from their mistakes, and I think he's been doing that," Van Hollen continued.

In October, Platner told reporters that a tattoo on his chest resembling the Totenkopf, a skull-and-crossbones symbol associated with Nazi police, had been covered.

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In past Reddit posts, Platner said he was a "communist," accused rural White Americans of being racist and stupid, and said police officers were "bastards." Platner said he was seeking "to get a rise out of people" with his Reddit posts.

Platner has received the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and shares his vision of implementing socialist policies like "Medicare-for-all" and dismantling the billionaire class.