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Midterm Elections

Van Hollen backs embattled Dem with Nazi-linked tattoo, says ‘second chances’ matter

Platner's past Reddit posts included calling himself a 'communist' and saying police officers were 'bastards'

By Elaine Mallon Fox News
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Major shake-up in Maine Senate Democratic primary Video

Major shake-up in Maine Senate Democratic primary

Chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports after Gov. Janet Mills drops out of the Maine Senate Democratic primary, leaving controversial candidate Graham Platner as the presumptive nominee.

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Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., pushed back against criticism of U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner over his "Nazi tattoo" and past online comments, arguing that Platner’s behavior may be linked to PTSD stemming from his deployment to Afghanistan and that he deserves a second chance.

Platner, an Army and Marine Corps veteran, is vying to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Now that Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspended her Senate campaign Thursday, Platner has become the leading Democratic candidate in Maine’s U.S. Senate race.

In an interview with Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, Van Hollen described Platner as a candidate that "can beat Susan Collins" and appeal to a broad coalition of supporters, particularly blue-collar workers, labor groups and Native American tribes. Van Hollen said although Platner has had his "ups and downs," he has proven able to connect with voters.

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Graham Platner speaking at an event in South Portland, Maine

Graham Platner, a Democrat from Maine and U.S. Senate candidate, speaks in South Portland, Maine, on March 6, 2026. (Sofia Aldinio/Bloomberg)

"The dude has a Nazi tattoo," Sherman asked. "How do you view that?" He went on to suggest that would be "disqualifying" to run for office.

"Let's take a couple issues, including the comments he's made in the past," Van Hollen said. "I mean, he's been very clear that he went into combat on behalf of the United States. He went through a really rough period, a PTSD-type period."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaking at a rally in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a rally in Washington, D.C., on April 29, 2025, supporting detained Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi, who faces a deportation hearing after being detained during a citizenship interview. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"He himself said there are lots of things he's done and said that he completely regrets, and I do believe people should have second chances and that people can learn from their mistakes, and I think he's been doing that," Van Hollen continued.

In October, Platner told reporters that a tattoo on his chest resembling the Totenkopf, a skull-and-crossbones symbol associated with Nazi police, had been covered.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaking during an interview

Maine Gov. Janet Mills responded to questions about her age and health during a CNN interview as she campaigns to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins. (Getty Images)

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In past Reddit posts, Platner said he was a "communist," accused rural White Americans of being racist and stupid, and said police officers were "bastards." Platner said he was seeking "to get a rise out of people" with his Reddit posts.

Platner has received the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and shares his vision of implementing socialist policies like "Medicare-for-all" and dismantling the billionaire class.

Elaine Mallon is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business covering national politics. 

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