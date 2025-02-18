NY Gov Hochul weighs decision to remove Mayor Adams

Governor Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., met with "key leaders" in New York City on Tuesday to discuss the "path forward" for Mayor Eric Adams, D-N.Y., following a slew of City Hall resignations after the Justice Department dropped bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges against Adams last week.

Protesters gathered outside Hochul’s Manhattan office during her meetings on Tuesday, chanting: "Governor Hochul, fight back, remove Eric Adams."

City Hall sources tell Fox News that Hochul met with the City’s Inability Committee as pressure mounts for Hochul to use her constitutional powers to remove Adams. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, City Comptroller Brad Lander, Rev. Al Sharpton and other community leaders met with Hochul this afternoon.

Lander, a 2025 mayoral candidate, told Fox News he discussed with Hochul whether Adams could even do his job anymore, given the controversy surrounding his office and the logistical imperative of four deputy mayor resignations.

"I do think the mayor should resign," Lander said outside Hochul's office on Tuesday. "The mayor is not able, in my opinion, to devote his full-time and attention to the needs of New Yorkers."

Sharpton, the civil rights activist, said he is also concerned with Adams' ability to govern, telling Fox News Hochul will continue to deliberate with city leaders and see what the judge decides tomorrow.

U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho ordered a status conference on Wednesday to discuss why the Justice Department filed a motion to drop indictment charges against Adams on Friday. Adams has maintained his innocence throughout legal proceedings, claiming the trial was politically motivated.

"Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became," Adams said following his indictment on Sept. 27, 2024.

Adams was critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the migrant crisis, particularly as New York City struggled to keep up with the busloads of migrants entering the city's overwhelmed shelter system. Adams said opposition to Biden's leadership on the migrant crisis made him a target of political persecution.

Adams' chief campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs' home was raided in connection to Adams' indictment charges in Nov. 2023. Adams was on his way to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with Biden White House officials to discuss the migrant crisis when news of the raid broke. Adams canceled his meetings and abruptly returned to New York City before those meetings could happen.

"Through all the negative headlines, rumors and criticism, I have remained clear: I’m not stepping down, I’m stepping UP. No matter what you read, no matter what you see – they may want to fight me, but I’m always fighting for you," Adams said on Sunday.

Adams, who has developed a relationship with Trump and held private meetings with the president down in West Palm Beach, met with Trump's border czar Tom Homan on Friday. Homan and Adams sat for a joint interview with Fox & Friends to discuss their plans to crackdown on illegal immigration in New York City.

Homan said he would hold Adams to his commitments, telling Fox & Friends: "If he doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York City, and we won't be sitting on the couch. I'll be in his office, up his butt, saying, 'Where the hell is the agreement we came to?'"

New York City leaders did not appreciate the remark, questioning on Tuesday if Adams' was still aligned with their views on immigration.

"I'm very concerned that Mr. Homan came in here and acted like he could make Adams do what he wants, or he'd be up his butt. I can't believe someone would say that on national television," Sharpton said.

"It's one straightforward test of where his loyalties lie: with New Yorkers or with Donald Trump?" Lander added.

In Dec. 2024, Trump said he would "look at" a pardon for Adams, claiming he was "treated pretty unfairly" by federal prosecutors and compared Adams' indictment to his own "political persecution."

As Hochul decides whether to remove Adams as mayor, she said the "alleged conduct at City Hall" over the past two weeks cannot be ignored.

Fox News contributor Byron York questioned why Hochul would choose now to consider removing Adams as mayor. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a lawsuit last week against Hochul for allowing illegal immigrants to obtain a driver's license and restricting the DMV from releasing their information to immigration authorities without a warrant.

"She didn't seek to remove him before he was indicted. Not after the indictment, either. But the prospect of Adams not resisting enforcement of federal immigration law is just too much," Fox News contributor Byron York said in a post.

"The calls for Mayor Adams’ removal now reek of political maneuvering," What has changed since September until now? Comptroller Brad Lander must recuse himself from any discussions on the mayor’s status, including any role in the Inability Committee if it convenes. These decisions must be free from political bias. I also urge the Department of Investigation and the Conflicts of Interest Board to examine Lander’s apparent misuse of city resources. Using official letterhead and staff to draft a politically charged letter that benefits his own mayoral ambitions is a clear abuse of public trust. New Yorkers deserve better."

Hochul, who has the authority under New York State law to remove Adams as mayor, said the resignation of four deputy mayors in New York City on Monday raised "serious questions about the long-term future" of Adams’ administration.

"I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office. In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly. That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored," Hochul said.

The deputy mayors submitted their resignations on Monday in the fallout of the Justice Department dropping Adams’ corruption case, leaving a gap in Adams’ governing ability. Torres-Springer served as First Deputy Mayor; Joshi as Deputy Mayor for Operations; Williams-Isom as Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, and Chauncey Parker as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety.

"I spoke with First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to express my gratitude for her years of service to New York City," Hochul said. "She, along with Deputy Mayors Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi and Chauncey Parker, have been strong partners with my Administration across dozens of key issues. If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration."

Fox News' Kirill Clark and Kitty Le Claire contributed to this report.