Zohran Mamdani launches anti-Trump tour across Five Boroughs in New York City

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee, is launching a "Five Boroughs Against Trump" tour in the Big Apple on Monday, as President Donald Trump's agenda takes center stage on the New York City campaign trail.

Mamdani is beginning his anti-Trump tour across the Five Boroughs of New York City alongside Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., in Manhattan on Monday morning. He plans to visit Brooklyn on Tuesday, Staten Island on Wednesday, the Bronx on Thursday and Queens on Friday, Fox News has confirmed.

The 33-year-old self-described socialist's tour is a rejection of the Trump administration's sweeping second-term agenda and his so-called "authoritarian" attack on working New Yorkers through immigration and healthcare reform.

"Donald Trump is waging a full-scale assault on American democracy, dismantling our institutions, attacking our universities and our scientific research base, using government power to serve himself and his donors, and targeting New York City because New Yorkers have always seen him for what he is – a narcissistic, wannabe dictator," Nadler said during the event on Monday.

At the opening "Manhattan Against Trump" event, Mamdani was joined at the 1199 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) by Nadler, NYC Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, NYC Councilmember Keith Powers, Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, Former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger and 1199SEIU member Peggy Vujovick.

Mamdani has tied former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Trump in recent weeks, as the latter remains in the race to run New York City as an independent candidate, despite losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who has developed his own public relationship with the president, is also running as an independent, and CEO of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, is the Republican nominee.

"Comrade Mamdani is the American people’s worst nightmare," White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, told Fox News Digital. "His communist policies will crater our economy, increase crime, crowd out Americans with free health care for illegal immigrants, and defund the brave men and women of law enforcement who keep us safe."

The White House added that "Mamdani's idea of ‘immigration reform’ is no borders and amnesty for all the violent criminal illegal aliens that Joe Biden released into our country. The American people have repeatedly rejected this Communist agenda and the more Mamdani shares his radical policies, the more the American people will recoil."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.