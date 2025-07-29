Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

FLASHBACK: Zohran Mamdani pledged to 'disband' key police unit that handles mass shootings

Mamdani claimed the police team has 'brutalized countless New Yorkers exercising their First Amendment rights'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
close
NYPD responds to Midtown shooting that left 4 people dead Video

NYPD responds to Midtown shooting that left 4 people dead

Audio reveals the moment New York Police Department officers responded to the deadly shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday. (Credit: Broadcastify)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As New York City reels from a deadly mass shooting in midtown Manhattan that killed four, including an NYPD officer, the Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is getting renewed attention for a recent pledge to eliminate a key police department responsible for riots, civil disorder and shootings.

Mamdani, who is currently in Uganda celebrating his wedding, has previously called to defund the police, though as a mayoral candidate, he has taken a much more subdued tone regarding policing.

However, while already a candidate for mayor, Mamdani pledged on X in December 2024 to "disband" the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group (SRG).  

The SRG is one of the NYPD’s special operations units, which, according to the force’s official website, specializes in disorder response, crime suppression and crowd control and "responds to citywide mobilizations, civil disorders, and major events with highly trained personnel and specialized equipment."

MAMDANI'S PAST 'DEFUND THE POLICE' STANCE RESURFACES AFTER DEADLY MANHATTAN SHOOTING

Zohran Mamdani, left; SRG police unit right

As New York City reels from a deadly mass shooting in midtown Manhattan that killed four, the Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, is getting renewed attention for a recent pledge to eliminate a key police department responsible for riots, civil disorder and shootings. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters; Mary Altaffer/AP Photo)

The website also says that SRG personnel are "also deployed to areas requiring an increased police presence due to increased crime or other conditions" and "mobilizes for shootings, bank robberies, missing persons, demonstrations, or other significant incidents."

In December, Mamdani claimed that the NYPD had deployed the SRG to "harass + arrest striking @teamsters."

Mamdani pledged: "As Mayor, I will disband the SRG, which has cost taxpayers millions in lawsuit settlements + brutalized countless New Yorkers exercising their first amendment rights."

In response to the shooting, Mamdani has said, "I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts."

HERO COPS AND GOD SAVED LIVES AFTER THE SHOOTER OPENED FIRE, ERIC ADAMS SAYS

NYPD officers at mass shooting site

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers respond to the scene of a shooting at 345 Park Ave. in New York, US, on Monday, July 28, 2025. An active shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.'s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing one police officer and injuring several other people, according to a city official.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He also noted he is "grateful for all of our first responders on the ground."

On Monday, a lone gunman, later identified as Shane Tamura, walked into a midtown Manhattan office building and opened fire, killing four people before turning the gun on himself. 

The four people killed in the shooting were identified as NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, security guard Aland Etienne and Julia Hyman, an associate at Rudin Management.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but the gunman reportedly had a grievance with the NFL, blaming the sport of football for apparent issues with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a side effect from repeated hits to the head.

PHOTO SHOWS HOW EMPLOYEES BARRICADED DURING NYC SHOOTING

manhattan office, left; NYPD officer Didraul Islam at right

NYPD pays condolences for Police Officer Didarul Islam (Getty Images )

In response to the tragedy, Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election as an independent, announced Tuesday that "as a mark of respect for the memory of NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who died in the line of duty and the multiple victims of the mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan at 345 Park Avenue yesterday, I’ve ordered all flags on all city buildings and stationary flagstaffs throughout the five boroughs to be lowered to half-staff until further notice." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Officer Didarul Islam died as he lived, a hero and protector of New York City. We will never forget you," Adams wrote in another post on X. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics